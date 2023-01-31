ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A NFL Team That May Want Brady Now & Brady May Want Them...

By Ryan Money
 2 days ago

Tom Brady's future in the NFL is still uncertain, but it appears he's not going to retire this offseason. There's been plenty of rumors and speculation of where he might end up whether it be back with the Bucs or to a new team.

With all the injuries they have at QB, the rest of their roster is solid, and it was Tom's favorite team growing up could Brady end up a 49er?!

Sean & Brian speculate this possibility and how it could work.

Enjoy this highlight from the Sean Salisbury Show!

Photo: Getty Images

