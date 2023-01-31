Martha Stewart Has Epic Response For Fan Who Poked Fun At Fancy Recipe

Photo: Getty Images

Martha Stewart is an expert on cooking and clapping back!

The businesswoman and TV personality, 81, shared a photo on Instagram on Monday (January 30) of her latest culinary creation: "linguine with lemon and parmesan tipped with a bit of caviar." She said it "was a hit" with her friends! Hilariously enough, it was also a hit on social media.

Someone commented on the photo of Stewart's delicious dish and said, "Martha pulls out the caviar like the rest of us pull out the queso dip." The Martha Stewart Podcast host replied, "what's queso dip?" The rhetorical conversation was captured by popular Instagram account @commentsbycelebs and the internet went crazy.

Of course, Stewart knows about queso — as she's gone on record several times sharing recipes and tips and tricks for creating the perfect cheesy treat. Back in February 2021, the lifestyle icon shared a photo of her queso dip recipe, plus a helpful tip for anyone trying to make the "game-day all-star" at home. "To combat the cooldown issue, this recipe calls for making the queso in a slow cooker, which you can keep plugged in to maintain cheesy, melty bliss through the final drive," she wrote at the time.

The official Twitter account of Martha Stewart Living magazine joined in on the trolling and shared a recipe for Slow-Cooker Queso just hours after Stewart's comment went viral.