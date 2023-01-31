ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Jim Leonhard has 1 big reason to take year off from coaching?

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11h6Wj_0kXfHFPz00

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard is shown before their game against Illinois State Saturday, September 3, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Photo Credit: Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jim Leonhard is viewed as one of the most promising young coaches in college football, and there are likely plenty of programs that want to hire him heading into the 2023 season. The former NFL safety may not be in a rush to take another job, however.

Leonhard was named interim head coach at Wisconsin after Paul Chryst was fired. He led his alma mater to a 5-3 record. Leonhard decided not to remain on Luke Fickell’s staff as defensive coordinator even though the new head coach wanted to keep him .

According to a report from Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal, Leonhard will receive a hefty salary from the University of Wisconsin if he does not take another job right away.

Leonhard signed a separation agreement with Wisconsin when he left that will pay him $1 million if he does not land an FBS or NFL coaching job. The payments will be made in installments from March 2023 through January 2024.

What is particularly unusual about the agreement is that it does not require Leonhard to actively seek new employment in order to receive his buyout money. The contract states that Leonhard can use his “judgment regarding what is in the best interest of his family” to determine if he wants to seek employment.

Leonhard made $1.5 million as Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator and then interim head coach last season. The separation agreement gives him financial security, but he is reportedly drawing interest for at least one position that could advance his career .

H/T Outkick

The post Jim Leonhard has 1 big reason to take year off from coaching? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin beats out multiple B1G rivals for another TE in class of 2024

Wisconsin made a big addition to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday afternoon. The Badgers earned a commitment from 3-star tight end Rob Booker II. He’s the 2nd tight end to join Wisconsin’s 2024 recruiting class so far. Here’s his announcement:. “Lastly I’d like to thank all...
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option

Tom Brady on Wednesday announced that he has once again retired from playing in the NFL. Had he decided to return in 2023, it reportedly would have only been for one team. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, Brady had for months told those close to him that he would either retire or continue playing for... The post Tom Brady reportedly chose retirement over 1 other option appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton

Drew Brees became one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history under Sean Payton, and he is optimistic that the head coach can have the same impact on Russell Wilson’s career. ESPN’s Ed Werder asked Brees for his thoughts on the Denver Broncos hiring Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints star said the sky... The post Drew Brees makes bold claim about Russell Wilson playing under Sean Payton appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Trey Lance has interesting comment about Brock Purdy

Trey Lance is facing an uncertain future with the San Francisco 49ers, partly because even he is impressed with what Brock Purdy did this season. Purdy won all five of his regular season starts, plus two more in the playoffs, after taking over for the injury Jimmy Garoppolo late in the 49ers’ season. The seventh-round... The post Trey Lance has interesting comment about Brock Purdy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is far from certain to return to the Green Bay Packers next season, and there is at least one team that is determined to convince him a fresh start would be in his best interest. The New York Jets have been mentioned as a logical fit for Rodgers should the Packers trade the... The post Report: 1 team openly going ‘all out’ for Aaron Rodgers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

BREAKING: Rob Booker is commitment No. 3 for the Badgers

Wisconsin has locked down its first in-state commitment for the class of 2024. On Wednesday, Waunakee (Wis.) tight end Rob Booker announced his commitment to head coach Luke Fickell and the Badgers. Booker chose UW over Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. The three-star tight...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Bethune-Cookman Decides On Ed Reed's Replacement

Whether they like it or not, Bethune-Cookman will not be hiring Ed Reed as their head coach for the 2023 season, so they've had to scramble to find a replacement. And today they found their man.  According to Matt Zenitz via college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, former ...
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
198K+
Followers
24K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy