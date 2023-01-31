ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Spending $2.4 Million To Relocate 50 Homeless People

By KOGO News
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gl28l_0kXfHEXG00

The city of San Diego is using 2.4 million dollars in California grant funding to house 50 homeless people near the old Central Library downtown.

The Union Tribune says part of the money will go toward securing around six blocks in the areas so the encampments do not return.

While not large geographically, some stretches have dense encampments, including the sidewalk on the north side of E Street that has been filled with tents between Seventh and Eighth avenues.

In presenting the plan to the San Diego City Council, the city’s Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department Director said the effort will begin in about two months and will differ from traditional outreach work by providing a more intense and personal focus on each person’s individual needs.

The $2.4 million state grant was awarded to the city in October.

1.2 million will be used for housing and flexible subsidies, and $950,000 will go toward outreach services for people in encampments.

The grant will provide $150,000 for support services to help people stabilize when they receive housing, and $116,500 will pay for administrative costs.

Once encampments are cleared from the city, the grant will provide $30,000 to keep the area secure and prevent encampments from returning.

Comments / 31

Dane Daniels
2d ago

Do the math people. That’s $100,000 per person to move them into an existing building. Stop the madness. Defund all the homelessness programs. When the enabling money goes away, the homeless go away.

Reply(4)
12
michele
2d ago

It’s sad to say, but organizations are making tons of money off this homeless situation. None of the homeless are being helped only people paying themselves to have jobs.

Reply(2)
7
Jer Abeyta
1d ago

Let's just keep moving out problem from here to there to make it look like we are helping the needy people when in fact you are moving people from one problem area to create a new debacle! I understand where a politicians head is. It's hard to see out of a small hole!!!?!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inewsource

San Diego agrees to pay private companies millions to help meet housing demand

San Diego’s severely understaffed building department will get some outside help to speed up the permit process and clear a backlog of applications. The City Council agreed earlier this week to pay two private companies $2.5 million each to help review permit applications on new development over the next two years. This follows an analysis released in November that tried to explain why the city is so “woefully off pace” from meeting housing production goals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
countynewscenter.com

County Awards $29 Million for Affordable, Supportive Housing Units

More than $29 million in affordable housing funds and 121 project-based vouchers have been awarded to nine developments by the County of San Diego’s Housing and Community Development Services (HCDS). The notice of funding availability was made in July of 2022 and awards are now complete. More than 600...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pointloma-obmonthly.com

Residents drop lawsuit over removal of palm trees in Point Loma

A local couple have dropped their lawsuit against the city of San Diego over the removal of palm trees in the Point Loma-Ocean Beach area that local and federal authorities said posed potential flight safety hazards to planes using San Diego International Airport, City Attorney Mara Elliott announced Feb. 2.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Middle-income workers lack workforce housing options in San Diego

While San Diego rents and home prices are starting to come down, Zillow said the region is still the fifth least affordable in the nation. It’s also the seventh least affordable for renting compared to an average income. That’s bringing things to a boiling point for many middle-income workers,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Problems with backyard dog breeding

Even with increased awareness, backyard dog breeding continues to be a big problem on both sides of the border. In other news, a Black Lives Matter flag is now flying over the San Diego Unified School District headquarters in University Heights. Plus, the Human Rights Watch Film Festival in San Diego opens Thursday, with a film about the lack of childcare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Bed Bath & Beyond to close three San Diego County stores

REGION — Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close an additional 87 stores across the United States, including three in San Diego County, as the company faces likely bankruptcy proceedings. “As we work with our advisers to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Homeless advocates voice outrage at 20 unused city housing units

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – City officials were under fire by homeless advocates when it was revealed that the city has had 20 unused campers in its possession, designated for the homeless, for roughly three years. While Mayor Todd Gloria claimed homelessness to be his #1 priority, the campers sat...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

County contractor ordered to rehire fired janitors, with back pay

NOVA, a company contracted to provide janitorial services at the San Diego County Administration Building, has been ordered to rehire several fired janitors. The San Diego County Office of Labor Standards & Enforcement found NOVA violated labor laws and retaliated against several janitorial workers for trying to unionize. NOVA was also ordered to give the workers back pay.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Here's what to know about reparations in S.F. and CA

A groundbreaking state committee tasked with defining "reparations" for descendants of enslaved African Americans met in San Diego last weekend to discuss the rollout of California's plan to give restitution to its Black residents. They discussed how to define eligible citizens, but ultimately voted to extend their deadline to 2024. Earlier this month, San Francisco's committee on reparations made headlines for its first draft proposal, but drew ire from some...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy