2023 Super Bowl tickets cost reportedly approaching record-setting prices

Super Bowl LVII kicks off on Feb. 12 with a fantastic game between the Kansas City City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles resulting in high demand for Super Bowl tickets. While more than 100 million will be watching the big game at home, some are doing everything they can to see it happen in person.

The final game of the NFL season is being played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. It’s one of the best NFL stadiums around and with two of the most popular teams in football on the big stage, the cost of attending the game comes with a huge price.

According to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports , the cheapest Super Bowl tickets for the Cheifs vs Eagles matchup are just under $7,000. Meanwhile, the average resale price for a seat in State Farm Stadium is around $9,000. At a peak on Monday, the average price was nearly $10,000.

Getting Super Bowl tickets isn’t an easy task, with season-ticket holders often not even having a legitimate chance at seeing their favorite team in the biggest game of the year. In an interview on the Ross Tucker Podcast , The Athletic’s sports business reporter Daniel Kaplan described how Super Bowl LVII tickets are being distributed.

Super Bowl tickets distribution 2023

Kansas City Chiefs – 17.5% of tickets

Philadelphia Eagles – 17.5% of tickets

Arizona Cardinals (host) – 5% of tickets

Remaining 29 NFL teams – 1.2% of the tickets each

NFL – 25.2% of the tickets

Once the tickets are distributed to the parties, teams are then allowed to distribute them to whomever they want. Kaplan also noted that the NFL’s collective-bargaining agreement allows for players to each buy one ticket at face value, meaning every player currently rostered in the NFL could buy a ticket to Super Bowl LVII if they wanted to for $7,000-plus.

The remaining 25.2% of the tickets are kept by the NFL and distributed to sponsors and media along with friends and family of league officials.

How are Super Bowl tickets sold to consumers?

The NFL is partnered with Ticketmaster, putting a select number of tickets available for purchase online. While some Super Bowl tickets become available on retail sites, those are all being officially sold by people who received them directly from a team or the NFL.

Unfortunately for the average fan, a lot of things must go right to attend the Super Bowl. While season-ticket holders are put into a lottery, a very select number of people are chosen. It’s the same. It’s the same way with the NFL’s mail-in draw for tickets, with a random drawing determining who wins.

Of course, even those lucky few selected still have to pay for everything. Between shelling out $7,000-plus for tickets high up in the second level to the costs of food and surge pricing for hotels, parking and memorabilia, it’s an experience that most fans will never get to experience.

It also captures why there is so much discussion surrounding the AFC and NFC Championship Games. When the NFL planned to use the Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an AFC title bout between the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, more than 50,000 tickets were sold on the first day.

If the NFL adopts neutral-site conference championship games, taking away the benefit of home-field advantage, ticket prices will surge and an unforgettable experience will change. Much like eh Super Bowl, the NFC and AFC Championship Games will become a stadium that largely shuts out the average fan with sponsors, friends and family of people in the NFL filling up the seats.

