Read full article on original website
Related
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County GOP to be headed by Josh Sonnenberg
The Logan County Republican Party will prioritize further outreach to younger generations and increase utilization of new media in the next two years, newly-elected Chairman Josh Sonnenberg says. He was elected Jan. 26 to head a 2023-25 officer board to include First Vice-Chairman Conrad Bostron, Second Vice-Chairman Janie Glenn, Secretary...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Crop residue key to drought mitigation, CSU expert says
The blanket of snow that covers northeast Colorado this winter perfectly illustrated Joel Schneekloth’s presentation earlier this week. Schneekloth talked to a couple-dozen farmers, ranchers and others concerned about water during a symposium on drought mitigation. The Sterling symposium was sponsored by the Colorado Cattlemen’s Ag-Water Alliance, and was one of several held around the state during the year.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Recorder’s Notes: How to get a marriage license
Did you know that you can fill out your information ahead of coming to your appointment to get your license on our web page and you can pay for the license with a credit card?. Go to our website, https://logancounty.colorado.gov:. • Elected Officials tab. • Click on Logan County Clerk...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Commissioners show support for Northeastern Junior College’s new CDL, paramedic programs
Northeastern Junior College has the full support of the Logan County Commissioners as it seeks to start a new paramedic program and expand its CDL program. During a work session Tuesday, the commissioners agreed to sign a letter of support to be included as part of the application the college plans to submit in hopes of securing a grant for both programs.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Business of the Week: Sterling Monument Company
Sterling Monument Company has proudly been open since 1918. The original location was by the S-Curve at the railroad tracks. The granite came in by train. Sterling Monument -The company has seen multiple owners throughout the years including the Koenig Family, Ft Collins Monument Works and Grant Hogarth. In August 2019 Sterling Monument was purchased by Chris Smith and Ted Bloemaker. Chris and Ted are third-generation memorialists and own several monument companies throughout Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. It is very special to be a part of a company that is over 100 years old and to continue the legacy and tradition of Sterling Monument. It is the greatest way they can honor all the previous owners and staff.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Biden-Harris Administration invests $2.7 billion to improve and expand rural electric infrastructure
U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack, Monday, announced the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help 64 electric cooperatives and utilities (PDF, 175 KB), including Morgan County Rural Electric Association, expand and modernize the nation’s rural electric grid and increase grid security. “These critical investments will benefit...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Over 1,000 attend A Caring Pregnancy Resource Center’s annual banquets
A Caring Pregnancy Resource Center of Northeast Colorado held our Annual Fundraising Banquets on four consecutive evenings with four locations in Sterling, Holyoke, Yuma and Brush January 27-30, 2023. This year’s banquet theme “Planting Seeds of Growth” featured speaker Amy Ford, Co-founder and president of Embrace Grace ministries, an international...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Things to do in Sterling & Logan County – Feb. 1 – Feb. 7
South Platte Water and Drought Symposium: 8:50 a.m. to 1:50 p.m., Knights of Columbus Building, 421 S. 11th Ave. Lunch provided. RSVP to Amber Beeson centennialcd1@gmail.com or 970-571-5296 or Madeline Hagan morganconservationdistrict@gmail.com or 970-427-3362. SilverSneakers Yoga: 10 a.m., Heritage Center. Cards: 1:30 p.m., Heritage Center. Thursday, Feb. 2. Exercise Class:...
News Channel Nebraska
Water line break in West Sidney
SIDNEY -- City workers are busy on a water line break that occurred at about 21st Avenue and Illinois Street this afternoon. City Manager David Scott said residents and businesses should expect a disruption in water service while the line is being repaired. He added most businesses in the area have been notified.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies make arrests for driving while license revoked, reckless endangerment
The following are reports from local law enforcement agencies. All defendants are presumed innocent until found guilty. At 3:36 p.m. Alecia Gillett, 48, was issued a citation at mile marker 32 on Highway 138 for contempt of court. At 7:57 p.m. Courtney Webster, 41, was arrested at N. Sixth Ave....
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Overland Trail Museum to present ‘Once Upon a Time….the art of storytelling’
The first History Café of 2023 will be a special time as we gather to listen to a distinguished panel of Western History authors Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 10:30 a.m. The panel will include Matt Vincent, Jean Gray and Luann Koester. The three authors have all written and published books about the fascinating history of the Northeastern Colorado plains and the stories that have shaped our history. The authors.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Annual Early Childhood Education Conference draws 57
Over 50 early childcare providers and teachers attended the annual Early Childhood Education Conference presented Saturday by the Early Childhood Council of Logan, Phillips and Sedgwick Counties and Northeastern Junior College. Held at NJC, everyone was delighted to have the conference return to an in-person gathering this year after two...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Local author to debut new book at Orphanage reading, book signing
The Orphanage in Yuma will host Gregory Hill, author of the awards-winning Strattford County Series, on Feb. 11 for an afternoon of conversation and music to celebrate his latest novel, Sister Liberty. Sister Liberty is the first of Hill’s novels to venture out of the high plains that featured so...
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Caliche girls hoops tames the Coyotes
Adversity hits every team once in a while, and Caliche girls basketball isn’t immune to it. Following a strong start to the season that saw the Buffaloes go 5-2, the ladies hit a rough patch defined by strong competition and high-scoring opponents. Last Thursday, they ended that three-game skid when they hosted an adversary from across state lines in Potter-Dix and won 43-29.
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Fleming girls meet tough competition
Up until last week, not one team had been able to match up to Fleming girls basketball. No one team could beat them. That all changed when the Class 1A fifth-ranked Wildcats hit one of the tougher parts of their schedule, starting with 2A’s No. 1 Merino and moving on to 1A’s No. 2 Briggsdale and 2A’s No. 3 Akron.
Comments / 0