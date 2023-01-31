Sterling Monument Company has proudly been open since 1918. The original location was by the S-Curve at the railroad tracks. The granite came in by train. Sterling Monument -The company has seen multiple owners throughout the years including the Koenig Family, Ft Collins Monument Works and Grant Hogarth. In August 2019 Sterling Monument was purchased by Chris Smith and Ted Bloemaker. Chris and Ted are third-generation memorialists and own several monument companies throughout Colorado, Nebraska and Kansas. It is very special to be a part of a company that is over 100 years old and to continue the legacy and tradition of Sterling Monument. It is the greatest way they can honor all the previous owners and staff.

