ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston

HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting

HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft

MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
KHOU

Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say

LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
LA MARQUE, TX
cw39.com

Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy