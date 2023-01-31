Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Do you recognize him? Man wanted for questioning after deadly shooting in west Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say is a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that took place in December. The person of interest is described as a Black man, medium height and build, with tied-back locks and a mustache and beard. He was wearing a black Adidas jogging suit, red sweatpants, black shoes and glasses.
18-year-old suspect shot by police, 17-year-old in custody after running into Wisdom HS, HPD says
The two suspects, who are 17 and 18 years old, are in custody after a confrontation with an officer who shot one of them. It turns out that a tense chain of events followed.
HPD: Employee shot in chin during robbery in north Houston
HOUSTON — Four guys were seen on surveillance video barging into a north Houston store to rob the place and while they were doing so, police said one of the store employees was shot. It happened near the intersection of Airline Drive and West Road on Jan. 16. One...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted for 4 aggravated robberies arrested after leading deputies on chase, breaking into 2 homes, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man who was wanted for four aggravated robberies has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase and breaking into two homes, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said around 8 a.m. they attempted to serve a warrant to the man...
HPD: Suspect asks random driver for ride to Wisdom HS after police shooting
HOUSTON — Three suspects, at least two of them teenagers, were arrested Thursday after a police shooting and school lockdown in west Houston. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said this chain of events unfolded shortly before noon after a team of officers was watching a "very violent crew of individuals" on Westheimer Road near Hillcroft Avenue.
Discarded evidence in dumpster links man to death of La Marque house cleaner, police say
Police were able to make an arrest a couple of days after a woman was killed inside the home she was hired to clean.
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: Man shoots woman in head, drops her off at hospital before fleeing, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man accused of shooting a woman in her head before dropping her off at the hospital Monday is wanted by authorities, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office said. Constable deputies were called to Houston Northwest Medical Center in reference to a woman with...
Click2Houston.com
4 people reportedly shot at apartment complex in Texas City, police say
TEXAS CITY, Texas – Authorities say multiple people were shot Wednesday night in Texas City. According to police, the shooting took place around 6:25 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 8600 block of Emmett F Lowry Expy. Officers say they located two women and one man who were...
fox26houston.com
La Marque murder: Arrest made after woman was found dead in house under construction
LA MARQUE, Texas - An arrest has been made in connection to the death of woman found dead at a house under construction in La Marque. Authorities tell FOX 26, Carlos Lara-Balcazar has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, which is a felony. Officials said he is considered a...
fox26houston.com
30-year-old man fatally attacked by dogs, Houston police investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was possibly killed by dogs in northwest Houston. Houston police said the incident occurred on the 5500 block of Sheraton Oaks Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man still being attacked by a dog in a backyard.
mocomotive.com
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft
MCTXSheriff Attempts Identify Suspect in HEB Theft. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the below pictured suspect who committed a theft from the HEB on Rayford Road in Spring. On January 14, 2023, at about 5:10 PM, the suspect stole several bottles of wine with a…
Video shows wanted driver run homeless woman over during dispute with man in Spring Branch, HPD says
Do you recognize this vehicle? Police said the driver was aiming for a man he was in a fight with when he struck a homeless woman who was an innocent bystander.
Woman found dead at 'bloody' scene at newly built home in La Marque, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Rosharon woman was found dead Tuesday at a newly built home in La Marque, according to police. La Marque Police Department officials said the woman's body was found at a "bloody" scene inside a house at a construction site on Green Jay Lane, which is near the intersection of Delany Road and Texas Avenue, around 5 p.m., police said. The house is in the new Sunset Grove subdivision.
KHOU
Houston high school placed on lockdown after suspect runs inside
The suspect caught a ride to the campus after asking a random driver, police said. Two other people were arrested in connection to this incident.
Click2Houston.com
23-year-old sentenced to 45 years in prison for robbing, shooting man to death in Alief in 2018, Harris County DA’s Office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder for robbing and shooting a man in Alief in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Thursday. “The victim in this case was totally innocent of any wrongdoing; in fact,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman found dead in home in La Marque identified as owner of cleaning company, police say
LA MARQUE, Texas – Foul play is suspected after a woman’s body was found in a home in La Marque Tuesday, officers with the La Marque Police Department said. Police were called to the 1300 block of Green Jay Lane where 57-year-old Maria Rios was found dead inside a house just before 5 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who fatally shot man in ‘love triangle’ charged with murder, police say
HOUSTON – The suspect accused of fatally shooting a man to in north Houston last week has been identified and charged. Oziel Ousbaldo Gonzalez, 46, has since been charged with murder. On Jan. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting at a game room located in the...
cw39.com
Ring camera catches man abusing puppy in northwest Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH)- A Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigator and constables from Harris County Precinct 1 rescued a 3-month-old puppy at a northwest Houston apartment complex after a ring doorbell camera caught the owner abusing the dog. One of the videos showed the owner aggressively picking the dog up by the...
Click2Houston.com
Recognize him? Suspect wanted for stealing more than $3K of merchandise from business in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man they say stole thousands of merchandise from a business on the southwest side of town. On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, officers responded to reports of a burglarized building located in the 6600 block of Hornwood Drive around 1:30 p.m. Investigators...
Click2Houston.com
Man shoots ex-girlfriend, is stabbed by her current boyfriend after turning gun on the man in Aldine: HCSO
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man shot his ex-girlfriend and then was stabbed by her current boyfriend while trying to shoot the man in a trailer in the Aldine area, deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said. HCSO units responded to an incident in the...
