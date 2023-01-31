ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

WKYC

Fun Valentine's Day date ideas in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — If you are still looking to make plans for Valentine's Day, 3News has you covered. We have compiled a list of date ideas across Northeast Ohio for the upcoming holiday!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Fly into fitness at Sky Aerial Studio

Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. https://www.skyaerialstudios.com/
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent

KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
KENT, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Show Info: February 2, 2023

Update your furniture! Antica Modern is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Date night looks! Charmed Boutique is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville. Mindful soaps & lotions! Learn more about Clean Life Organics by visiting them online. Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Pamper Your Pooch

Pamper your pooch! Haymarket Pet Company is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Win an unforgettable honeymoon

FOX 8 has teamed up with our favorite local wedding vendors to bring you “New Day Cleveland: The Wedding Show” – airing February 27, 2023! Make sure you tune-in to get the scoop on all things wedding – from bakery, to flowers, to that perfect dress – we’ll give you insight into making your day truly special.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Orchids Forever

Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens now through March 12th.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
AKRON, OH
hourdetroit.com

This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio

Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
CANTON, OH

