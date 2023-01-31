Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, OhioIsla ChiuStrongsville, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanCleveland, OH
The City of Akron Search for Police Candidates in Cleveland While Cleveland's Search for Candidates in Cleveland FailBrown on ClevelandAkron, OH
Baseball Icon DiesOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
Fun Valentine's Day date ideas in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — If you are still looking to make plans for Valentine's Day, 3News has you covered. We have compiled a list of date ideas across Northeast Ohio for the upcoming holiday!. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Fly into fitness at Sky Aerial Studio
Sky Aerial Studio offers aerial fitness, circus arts, dance, and aerial silks for kids and adults in the heart of downtown Cleveland. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton gives it a try as he learns more about this unique way to stay in shape. https://www.skyaerialstudios.com/
Flourish Plant Market thrives in downtown Kent
KENT, Ohio – If you’ve thought about adding plants to your living space but aren’t sure which types you should consider or how to care for them, Flourish Plant Market in downtown Kent is here to help. Flourish in October opened its Kent store at 113 S....
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Show Info: February 2, 2023
Update your furniture! Antica Modern is located on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. Date night looks! Charmed Boutique is located on Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville. Mindful soaps & lotions! Learn more about Clean Life Organics by visiting them online. Cleveland Botanical Gardens. Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Pamper Your Pooch
Pamper your pooch! Haymarket Pet Company is located inside the 5th Street Arcades in Cleveland.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich
Biscuits for breakfast! The Roaming Biscuit is located on Superior Avenue in Cleveland.
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Win an unforgettable honeymoon
FOX 8 has teamed up with our favorite local wedding vendors to bring you “New Day Cleveland: The Wedding Show” – airing February 27, 2023! Make sure you tune-in to get the scoop on all things wedding – from bakery, to flowers, to that perfect dress – we’ll give you insight into making your day truly special.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Orchids Forever
Orchids Forever! Visit the display at the Cleveland Botanical Gardens now through March 12th.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.
hourdetroit.com
This is Winemaking by Design: Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is Soon to Open The Cave in Canton, Ohio
Gervasi Vineyard Resort and Spa is where Tuscany, Italy meets Canton, Ohio. Lush vineyards span 5 acres of the 55-acre property. A destination winery resort, Gervasi features award-winning wines and spirits, three distinct restaurants, lavish overnight accommodations, a boutique marketplace, and soon, a luxurious spa and intimate wine-tasting room, The Cave.
Doug Trattner's Restaurant Rundown: 9 new places opening in Cleveland in 2023
CLEVELAND — There are so many unique restaurants coming to Cleveland in 2023. It's almost hard to keep up nowadays. No need to research yourself though, our Doug Trattner has your 2023 restaurant rundown. Here at 9 restaurants you can look forward to in the new year:. Banter -...
How to score free burritos on Groundhog Day
While it may not be clear if Punxsutawney Phil has ever tasted a burrito, Moe's Southwest Grill is giving away free burritos to those who purchase a burrito in his honor on Feb. 2.
The power of the human-animal bond
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who do you think of when you hear the phrase “man’s best friend”? Your dog? Your cat?
Who thinks fast food is healthy? 1-in-10 Americans, says Cleveland Clinic’s annual survey on heart health
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A reliance on fast food, a lack of time to cook healthy meals and the perception that healthy foods are expensive are among the factors keeping Americans from heart-healthy living, according to a new national Cleveland Clinic survey,. About 10% of Americans think fast food is...
Fox 8’s Natalie Herbick shares personal message
Natalie Herbick has important news to share.
3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.
‘Intolerable’: Ohio couple suing neighbors over backyard pizza oven
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
The Grand Resort is ready to make Valentine's Day special
The Grand Resort in Warren, Ohio has many winter activities waiting for guests and lots of ways to make Valentine's Day special. Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton highlights some of the amenities. https://www.thegrandresort.com/
