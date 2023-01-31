Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts closed, move to remote learning Thursday due to winter weather
Several school districts will be closed or have transitioned to virtual learning Thursday because of the latest round of winter weather that's hit Oklahoma. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said Thursday will be a snow day, and students do not need to log in or complete any work from home. All OKCPS school buildings and administrative offices will be closed, and only district-level staff will work remotely.
KOCO
Third round of ice brings more slick, dangerous road conditions to Oklahoma
A third wave of winter weather brought more freezing rain and ice to Oklahoma on Thursday, causing slick road conditions throughout the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below is a running blog following the winter weather conditions in Oklahoma.
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
TIMELINE: Third round of ice heading into Oklahoma late Wednesday
A third round of ice is heading into Oklahoma on Wednesday, which may cause issues for drivers during the evening and overnight hours as well as Thursday morning. KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says our final round of ice will move in later tonight. He says ice showers will slowly creep to the north, and the highest chance of ice accumulations happen tonight.
KOCO
Vehicles involved in several crashes throughout Oklahoma after third round of ice hit
Several vehicles have been involved in crashes throughout Thursday morning throughout Oklahoma, including two crashes that were deadly. Authorities say a semitrailer driver died, and a passenger was injured after several vehicles were involved in a crash around 1:20 a.m. on Interstate 40 in Custer County. A second deadly crash was reported on State Highway 33 in Payne County.
KOCO
Leaving sprinklers on during freezing temperatures can be dangerous, Oklahoma City officials say
OKLAHOMA CITY — As freezing temperatures stretch across the state, an Oklahoma crew worked to keep the road safes when people forgot to turn off their sprinklers. When sprinklers turn on during freezing temperatures, it can lead to plants and roads freezing. “Especially when the temperature is below 32...
KCCI.com
Small Oklahoma town holds rich history as one of state’s original 'All Black' towns
BOLEY, Okla. — Oklahoma is dotted with small towns, with 700 of them having a population under 1,500 people. Not all of them are the same. Some hold a history like none other, including the town of Boley, which is one of the state’s original "All Black" towns.
piedmontnewsonline.com
Piedmont softball star Taybor Moss becomes Oklahoma’s second high school athlete to ink an NIL deal
2025 Piedmont High School softball star Taybor Moss is the second Oklahoma High School athlete to take advantage of the state’s new NIL rules. On Thursday morning, Moss announced her sponsorship with Moore Bats. The deal was finalized three weeks ago, but the Moss family was waiting for final approval from the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association before announcing the deal. That approval came earlier this week.
KOCO
Multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools
OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-million-dollar grant tries to fix a shortage of mental health professionals in rural Oklahoma schools. Researchers at the University of Oklahoma are leading this effort. They want to train 64 behavior analysts, counselors and social workers who will work with and inside schools in rural parts of the state.
‘It’s troubling’: Edmond Public Schools sees 150 resignations in six months resulting in some classes not receiving grades
Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year, Edmond Public Schools has confirmed 150 employees have resigned.
KOCO
Third round of winter weather coming to Oklahoma after another day of freezing rain, sleet
A second round of winter weather featuring sleet and freezing rain has been moving across Oklahoma, with the biggest impact being in southern Oklahoma and heading into the eastern part of the state. Open the video player above for coverage from the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team. Below was...
KOCO
Officials use beet juice to treat roads ahead of Oklahoma winter weather
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials used beet juice to treat the roads ahead of the Oklahoma winter weather. Oklahomans may have noticed the roads weren’t as bad as they were Monday. KOCO 5 talked to the city staff in Oklahoma City and they said beet juice is a big reason.
KOCO
Long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools arrested, facing multiple charges
MUSTANG, Okla. — A long-time teacher with Mustang Public Schools was arrested and is facing multiple charges. Mustang police said Raymond Garner was having an inappropriate, unwanted relationship with one of his former students. KOCO 5 spoke with an advocacy group about how students should come forward if they were also victims.
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old West
One of the more interesting things about living in Oklahoma is you can still get an Old West vibe here. Of course, the Cowboy Hall of Fame is located in Oklahoma City, and is a pretty big attraction here in Oklahoma, but what I find more interesting are the back stories of some of the old towns in Oklahoma.
‘It’s a goofy little corner,’ Confusing Midtown street sign to be removed
A street sign in Midtown has some drivers scratching their heads. It appears to tell drivers to yield to pedestrians before they turn the wrong way down a one-way street.
KOCO
Several people escape after fire sparks at vacant Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — People escaped a fire at a vacant home early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. When firefighters arrived at the scene near Northwest 90th Street and Harvey Avenue, authorities said flames were coming from the front of the home. The home was officially vacant, but there were people inside.
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Oklahoma
A popular restaurant chain recently announced that they would be opening another new location in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Oklahoma location in Norman, according to local sources.
okcfox.com
Iced-over bridge near I-240 and Eastern causes rollover accident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A rollover accident occurred near I-240 and Eastern after a driver felt ice on the bridge and overcorrected. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say no one was seriously hurt in the accident, but traffic was backed up for about a half-mile in East and Westbound lanes.
KOCO
Midtown businesses frustrated by construction making it hard for customers to get to them
OKLAHOMA CITY — Midtown business owners are frustrated by construction that is making it hard for their customers to get to them, they said. A whole block of Northwest 8th Street and Hudson Avenue is closed, but the businesses are open, despite what drivers may think. >> Download the...
