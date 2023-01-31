Read full article on original website
A new taste sensation is open in downtown Davenport
New owners of Fourth Street Nutrition in downtown Davenport have spruced up the interior and the tasty menu of the place, and are marking their first month in business. The nutrition shake shop at 207 W. 4th St. (to have a ribbon cutting with QC Empowerment Network Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 12:30 p.m.) has been taken over by two African-American couples. They are excited to show the Quad Cities what they’ve got shakin’ — including completely renovating the space, such as with strings of white twinkly lights, digital menu boards and a flowery, green-backed selfie wall.
New Restaurants To Check Out In The Quad Cities This Month
It's a new month for 2023 in the Quad Cities. It's now time to take a look at some new restaurants you can find this month in the Quad Cities. We are actually seeing a lot of newer spots, and additional spots opening for 2023. February doesn't have a lot of brand-new spots, but there are still some new openings.
Major Beer Event Happening Saturday at the Expo Center in Rock Island
Brewed Live is happening this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island. They'll have over 35 local, regional, and national breweries there with a wide selection of beers available for tasting, giving you the chance to discover new favorites and explore the offerings of multiple breweries. This event...
PHOTOS: A Look Inside El Compita’s New Davenport Location
To say the least, I'm super excited to be writing this article. My favorite Mexican restaurant in the Quad Cities has doubled in size by adding a second location in Davenport. El Compita Mexican Restaurant has two locations that serve up delicious authentic Mexican food paired pairs with great service and a friendly atmosphere.
Foster a dog this Valentine's Day with a special event at Humane Society of Scott County
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Humane Society of Scott County is holding its first-ever Doggy Date Night where anyone can sign up to foster one of 39 dogs for the Valentine's Day holiday. "It can be nice and very helpful for them to get out of the shelter," Humane Society...
It’s Chrystal Clear That February Is Here!
You'll want each day that Chrystal is featured to replay over and over! Jenna Sue Photography took these awesome photos! Oh, there's a car here too!. Thanks to our awesome monthly sponsor, Suburban Wholesale and Supply, and our long-time helpers, The Camera Corner in Davenport!. Check out these extra photos...
The Quad Cities Chamber Wants To Hear Your QC ‘Boomeranger’ Stories
The Quad Cities Chamber has a task for certain Quad Citians. The Chamber wants to hear from QC 'Boomerangers'. It's what you probably think it is: someone who grew up in the QC, but moved away for an extended amount of time, then later returned to the QC and now lives here. They 'boomeranged' back here.
The World’s Most Crooked Street: An Iowa Road Trip Like No Other
I remember riding to the Wisconsin Dells when I was a kid and being enamored with the windy roads. A vivid memory I have to this day is watching my mom as she traversed back into the RV we borrowed from my Aunt Kathy as my dad hit the gas around the tight corners.
The Best Pizza in Illinois according to Yelp is NOT in Chicago
It's not in Chicago, and it's not Deep Dish...So what is so great about this pizza from this small town in central Illinois?. According to a list from Yelp's Top Pizza Spots in the US and Canada, the best pizza place in the Land of Lincoln is baked at a place called Baked in Galesburg. Bakes is ranked 40th overall on the list and is the highest-ranked pizza place from Illinois on the list ahead of Milly's in Chicago, Pomodoro in St. Charles, Bob's in Chicago, and Zazas in Chicago. On Baked's Yelp page, they say...
Blighted Galesburg hotel to be demolished floor by floor. Mayor envisions ‘high quality hotel or civic center’
Those hoping for a dramatic implosion of a dilapidated hotel on the Public Square in Downtown Galesburg will have to settle for a floor-by-floor demolition method. The Galesburg City Council on Monday will be asked to accept a bid of of $406,470.23 to demolish the former Broadview Inn & Suites and accompanying restaurant. If approved, JIMAX Demolition Corporation of Peoria will take down the structures by mechanical means, rather than using explosives or a wrecking ball.
What’s going in the former Abingdon Hardee’s? An existing retail chain is moving across town
Abingdon is getting a new Dollar General. How it will differ from the existing store remains to be seen. A media spokesperson from Dollar General confirmed to WGIL via email that the company would soon start construction on a new store at 712 N. Monroe St. in Abingdon. It will first demolish the existing building on the property that originally was a Hardee’s restaurant and recently AT’s Pub & Sport.
PHOTOS: Muscatine’s First Craft Distillery Is Open For Business
It's been a long and exciting journey for the two Muscatine families behind the town's first craft distillery, Knee-High Distilling Co. In August of 2022, we broke the news that the Spratts and the Burkampers started the only business of its kind in the Pearl City. The only thing that needed to be done was to create their hand-crafted spirits.
Iowa girls lock up spots in state wrestling finals
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 448 wrestlers qualified for the state tournament at Xtream Arena, but only 56 remained in the championship bracket on Friday morning. Eastern Iowa wrestlers were taking spots left and right, securing tickets to the finals on Friday night. Visit the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union...
Police: 17th Street and River Drive intersection closed due to fatal crash
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police report the closing of the intersection of 17th Street and River Drive as officers respond to a fatal crash. Officials say a motorcyclist is dead after a two-vehicle crash, between the motorcycle and another vehicle. One of the occupants in the vehicle was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.
River Bend Food Bank preparing for drop in SNAP benefits
Amid soaring food costs, area food banks and pantries are expecting even higher demand as Illinois SNAP benefits are set to drop to pre-pandemic levels. SNAP participants in Illinois will see their monthly benefits cut anywhere from $55 to $255, and the average one-person household will see their benefits go down by $86 per month in March.
Eastern Iowa Steakhouse Closing Its Doors After 41 Years
An Eastern Iowa steakhouse will soon be closing its doors for good as the husband and wife owners say they're ready to retire. If you've ever spent time in the Quad Cities, specifically Davenport, then you've probably heard of Tappa's Steakhouse. After 41 years in business, the restaurant's owners, Cliff and Jan Tappa, say that they're ready to retire, according to KWQC. The couple announced on Tuesday that the restaurant would be closing for good in early February.
Mountain Lion Killed by Hunters in Johnson County
At some point in time, the state of Iowa along with the Department of Natural Resources will need to have a conversation as to whether mountain lions should be a protected species within the state. This just might be that time. KCRG is reporting that last weekend the Iowa Department...
Iowa DNR confirms mountain lion shot, killed in Johnson County
SWISHER, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Johnson County last weekend. The DNR told KCRG-TV9 the mountain lion was shot by two lawfully licensed hunters who were out at night calling for coyotes west of Swisher. The mountain lion was...
Rock Falls Authorities Warn of Fake Money Found Locally
Authorities in Rock Falls says a fake $20 bill was found locally, Tuesday. It is suggested you protect your customers and yourself by checking your cash and training your staff. Tips to help:. -Be sure to check all incoming $20 bills carefully and remember fake bills can come in any...
Mutual aid helps put out Moline fire
Today, Feb. 3, 2023 at 4:16 a.m., the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1731 North Shore Drive. The first arriving fire company arrived in under six minutes and reported an attached garage fully engulfed in flames, according to a department release. The involved structure was attached to a two-story split foyer style residence, home to three people.
