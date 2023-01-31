Read full article on original website
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
WALA-TV FOX10
Safety preps underway ahead of kick off to Mobile’s first Mardi Gras parade of season
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The barricades are out -- the concession stands ready to open -- and Mardi Gras set to return to the Port City. The Conde Cavaliers will roll in less 24 hours getting the party started -- but this year is not without concerns. “My hopes for...
Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
45 abandoned boats clogging waterways in Baldwin, Mobile counties. But help on the way
Almost four dozen boats have been identified in and around the waters of Mobile and Baldwin Counties as abandoned or derelict. a law passed in 2018 gave the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency the authority to do something about them but never funded the mandate. But money to do something about the growing problem may be on the way.
Gulf Shores looking to build multi-purpose facility at Sportsplex
Building would serve sports tourism needs, plus local sports and events. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is looking to spend $6 million for a new 38,000-square-foot building at the city’s Sportsplex for sports and community events. It could accommodate several courts for volleyball, basketball or pickleball and an onsite café is planned as well.
What will happen to MudBugs? Bar sues to stop Alabama beach city from reviewing its license
MudBugs Pub & Club in Gulf Shores is where the locals go for karaoke, to shoot pool, and play darts. It has operated for over 20 years within the heart of Gulf Shores Parkway and in an area populated with eateries and establishments near the beaches marketed more for the region’s record-setting tourism.
WPMI
Actor Morgan Freeman joins Gulf Shores PD in reviewing new applicants
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WPMI) — Academy Award winning actor Morgan Freeman was part of a group last week reviewing candidates applying for jobs with the Gulf Shores Police Department. Freeman, known for his roles in Shawshank Redemption, Driving Miss Daisy and million-dollar baby, owns property in gulf shores. The...
WALA-TV FOX10
Brookley by the bay project to bring public waterfront park to Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A packed house inside the Harmon-Thomas Community Center in Maysville Thursday night to check out plans for Brookley by the Bay. The waterfront park would feature an amphitheater, a shoreline, a fenced in dog park, walking paths, a flex lawn for things like disc golf and picnics, a boardwalk and beach volleyball and more.
Bridge repair over I-10 in Baldwin Co. set for Feb. 8, could last a month: ALDOT
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Department of Transportation said the eastbound Cowpen Creek Bridge in Baldwin County will undergo a repair beginning Feb. 8. The project is expected to last nearly a month. “ALDO anticipates work to start on Wednesday, February 8 and to be completed by approximately March 1,” reads the release. […]
franchising.com
Largest Captain D's Operator Opens Another Location
Captain D’s largest multi-unit operator is at it again. This time adding a new location in Foley, Alabama. Trident Holdings, LLC’s Chris Benner and Tim Stokes have expanded their operation to 53 of the fast-casual restaurants since becoming franchisees with the brand in 2015. “Over the last eight...
Judge’s order: Gulf Shores can’t revoke MudBugs’ business license - at least for now
A Baldwin County judge is ordering the city of Gulf Shores not to take action against the business license of one of its longtime bars. Judge Jody Bishop, in a filing Thursday, issued a temporary restraining order telling the city it could not take “any adverse action against” MudBugs that could result in revoking the bar’s business license at least until he held a hearing on the issue. The city’s hearing on the license is supposed to take place at 3 p.m. today.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fate of Gulf Shores bar remains in limbo, judge halts meeting from going forward
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - A Baldwin County judge stepped in at the last minute to slow down an attempt to shut down a Gulf Shores bar. City leaders were set to meet late Thursday afternoon to decide whether to revoke, or renew, the business license of “Mudbugs”.
Eric Collier leaving Theodore for director of football operations at South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — After a decade as the head coach at Theodore High School, Eric Collier is leaving the Bobcats program for an off-the-field, director of football operations position at the University of South Alabama, sources including Collier confirmed with sports director Simone Eli. WKRG was told Collier informed his team Thursday morning of […]
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
WALA-TV FOX10
FEMA - environmental studies caused delays in Gulf Shores beach restoration project
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Fox 10 News is getting answers about why a beach re-nourishment project in Gulf Shores has been delayed for months. City leaders and anxious homeowners on West Beach are more than frustrated with FEMA, the agency tasked with approving the work. According to FEMA, this...
WALA-TV FOX10
Storms expected for Thursday
(WALA) - A cloudy and cool night is ahead for the Gulf Coast. We expect cooler reading north and west of I-65 as a stalled front is in place across our area. Things get a little more active on Thursday. Expect a few isolated showers tomorrow morning. We will see a better chance of showers and few storms Thursday evening and Thursday night.
Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune now cancer free
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was a joyous day for the leader of the City of Daphne. Mayor Robin LeJeune has found out he is now cancer free! According to a Facebook post made on the City of Daphne account, Mayor LeJeune has been getting treatment for “many months” and received the news on Feb. […]
WPMI
Forbes publishes list ranking Mobile 2nd most dangerous city
Mobile, Ala. (WPMI) — Forbes published a list Tuesday of the most dangerous cities in the country. Mobile ranked second most dangerous city behind St. Louis. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says it's a black eye for Mobile. "It's not something that any mayor wants to be on a list...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
