Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
SB Nation
Derek Carr would get an enormous bag from the Raiders if he’s hurt at the Pro Bowl
Nobody ever wishes for a player to be injured, but if something happens to Derek Carr it would set in motion a chain of events resulting in one of the funniest things to happens in NFL history. Carr was named to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday, along with Tyler Huntley...
ESPN Predicts What Team Derek Carr Will Play For Next Season
NFL Nation, provided by ESPN, forecast all major quarterback transactions for the coming offseason. As is the case with all mock drafts or offseason simulations held far in advance, ESPN's forecast was done in a playful spirit. It's very early to tell which of the major players- such as Aaron ...
Raiders QB Derek Carr added to Pro Bowl roster as AFC digs deep into alternates
Well, this could be a little awkward. A month ago it appeared Derek Carr had represented the Raiders for the last time. And we’re two weeks from the deadline for the team to cut him or find a trade partner. And now he’s been named to the Pro Bowl in Las Vegas.
NFL Facing Criticism For Tuesday's AFC Pro Bowl Quarterbacks Announcement
All three of the original AFC quarterbacks selected to the Pro Bowl — the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen and Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow — have now been replaced. The three were initially chosen by fans, players and coaches to compete in a series of ...
NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
Kyle Shanahan reveals 49ers plan at quarterback for 2023 with Tom Brady retired
In the aftermath of Tom Brady’s retirement, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed where the team’s loyalties lie in the quarterback room for the upcoming season. No Tom Brady? No problem. San Francisco 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan wasn’t gunning for him anyway — or so he says....
