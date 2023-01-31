It’s happening, Beyhive. Beyoncé is going on tour later this year. The singer will embark on the Renaissance World Tour starting in Stockholm, Sweden in May. After a string of shows throughout Europe, she’ll hit Canada and the U.S. in July, and finish on September 27 in New Orleans. This will be Queen Bey’s first series of concerts since the On the Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z in 2018, and her first solo run since the Formation World Tour in 2016.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO