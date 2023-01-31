Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
White Sox Aversion to Improving the Team is AmazingLarry E LambertChicago, IL
Florida's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversChicago, IL
Related
This is the best restaurant in Chicago according to Yelp
From the Michelin Guide to the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, there are plenty of “best of” restaurant lists to consult for dining recommendations. While these rankings tend to skew toward high-end spots, a new roundup of the Top 100 US Restaurants recently released by Yelp highlights a lesser-known, family-run operation in Lincoln Square.
How to get tickets for Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour in Chicago
It’s happening, Beyhive. Beyoncé is going on tour later this year. The singer will embark on the Renaissance World Tour starting in Stockholm, Sweden in May. After a string of shows throughout Europe, she’ll hit Canada and the U.S. in July, and finish on September 27 in New Orleans. This will be Queen Bey’s first series of concerts since the On the Run II Tour with husband Jay-Z in 2018, and her first solo run since the Formation World Tour in 2016.
Demera Ethiopian Restaurant is headed to Time Out Market Chicago
New and exciting changes are coming to Time Out Market Chicago as one of the city’s best Ethiopian concepts will soon join the action in Fulton Market. Demera Ethiopian Restaurant, the acclaimed Uptown spot renowned for the bold and vibrant flavors of East Africa, will debut on Monday, February 6. The restaurant has been a staple of Chicago’s Ethiopian-American community for more than 15 years. Chef and owner Tigist Reda opened Demera on the busy corner of Broadway Street and Lawrence Avenue in 2007 to share her culture through food.
A Taylor Swift-themed breakup bar is headed to the West Loop
Singles, get ready to shake off your relationship woes at a Taylor Swift-themed pop-up coming to the West Loop next month. Bad Blood, a breakup bar named after the eponymous single from the singer’s album 1989, will launch February 3 at Electric Garden (324 S Racine Avenue) and run through February 26. Swift's songwriting has famously been inspired by her own personal heartbreaks and Bucket Listers, the organization behind the event, is billing the pop-up as the perfect place for Anti-Valentine’s Day festivities.
How to get tickets to see Madonna in Chicago this summer
Madonna is embarking on a world tour this summer. The Queen of Pop announced in a star-studded video that her 12th tour will kick off at Rogers Arena on July 15 in Vancouver, Canada and run until December. Dubbed the “Celebration Tour,” the concerts will highlight Madonna’s greatest hits over the past four decades. Some of her biggest songs have included Vogue, Crazy For You, Like a Virgin and Like a Prayer.
Take a look inside the Willis Tower's new live-fire restaurant
Chicago’s tallest and most famous building is about to get a big boost in the dining department. Kindling Downtown Cookout & Cocktails, a new concept from the Fifty/50 Restaurant Group, is set to open inside the Willis Tower on January 24. The full-service restaurant will span two floors and 17,000 square feet, with seating for up to 500 guests. Sectioned into three zones, each with its own distinct decor and atmosphere, the space is centered around one of the largest live-fire grills in the city. A second-floor terrace overlooking Adams Street is planned for spring.
This new restaurant hosts Chicago’s only Champagne wine pairing experience
New Year’s Eve has come and gone, and memories of popping midnight bubbles may now feel as hazy as last year’s resolutions. But Champagne—although a famously celebratory drink—doesn’t have to be relegated to the realm of holidays and birthdays. At Valhalla, a new fine dining...
Time Out Chicago
Chicago, IL
210
Followers
903
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.https://www.timeout.com
Comments / 0