ISP: I-74 lane reopened following semi-truck on fire near Farmer City
FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP said they responded to a report of a truck tractor and trailer on fire eastbound along I-74 near Farmer City on Thursday afternoon. All traffic was temporarily diverted off I-74 at Exit 159 while the fire was being extinguished. ISP said the left lane was reopened for traffic at […]
Two-car garage catches fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Firefighters responded early Wednesday morning to a house fire in the 500 block of E. Walnut Street. According to the Bloomington Fire Department, neighbors in the area called around 2:36 Wednesday morning for a report of a two-car garage home on fire. The residents...
Semi overturns on Route 6
PEORIA, Ill. – An accident Thursday afternoon closed the right lane of Southbound Route 6. Illinois State Police says the accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Route 6 near War Memorial Drive. Troopers say a semi-truck left the roadway, hit a road sign, and overturned into a ravine. ISP...
Discarded cigarette starts Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria firefighters responded to a report of a house fire Thursday morning. According to a Peoria Fire & Rescue press release, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front of the house near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Fire crews aggressively combated the fire with two...
Coroner identifies man found dead in Lowe's parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon has identified the 56-year-old individual found dead in a semi-truck in the Lowe's parking lot on Saturday. Allmon says the man was identified as James Barksdale, of Springfield. Preliminary autopsy findings showed no evidence of injury or trauma. The...
No answers about shots fired in Bloomington early Sunday morning
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police Department announced Wednesday that they are still investigating a shots fired incident that occurred early Sunday morning. According to a press release, shots were fired just before 1 a.m. in the 2700 block of Arrowhead. BPD responded and observed several people fleeing the area.
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
Coroner confirms identity of homeless man found dead in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police said officers responded to a call about an unresponsive man outside at the 2000 block of W. Springfield Ave on Wednesday morning. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said the homeless man discovered dead behind the Ruler Foods store was identified as 59-year-old Michael A. Arvola. He was pronounced dead […]
Wednesday afternoon shooting becomes Peoria’s first homicide of 2023
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a Bloomington woman died early Thursday after she was shot a day earlier on Peoria’s south side. Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim as Sara Gater, 29, who was shot in the area of Wiswall and Laramie Streets about 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Lariat Steakhouse sign catches fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Department responded to the Lariat Steakhouse sign catching fire near Glen Avenue and War Memorial Drive Monday. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, an Electrical shortage caused the fire at approximately 4:30 p.m. Firefighters put out the fire in approximately 20...
Peoria Police arrest Pere Marquette Hotel bomb threat suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After multiple bomb threats to a downtown Peoria hotel, Peoria Police found the suspect and put him in jail. 30-year-old Val Burks was found by the Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department Headquarters, then arrested and charged with 3 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.
Deputies respond to Decatur woman stabbed, son taken into custody
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report Thursday afternoon of a woman that had been stabbed. Deputies located the 51-year-old woman at Lehman Dr. and report that she had suffered multiple stab wounds to her body and neck. Her 18-year-old son, Stone Waller, was taken into custody and is being […]
Route 17 Bridge Closing for Repairs March 20-Nov. 3
There are only so many options to get across the Illinois River, and one of them won't be available for about eight months this year. The Illinois Department of Transportation tells WLPO that the Route 17 bridge at Lacon will be closed for repair and rehab from March 20 until about November 3.
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
From Peoria High to Assistant Chief: Tony Cummings promoted within Peoria Fire Department
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Assistant Chief Tony Cummings is dropping the title of “battalion” in exchange for a higher role within the Peoria Fire Department. Chief Cummings began his career with the department on May 22, 2000. During his career, he has worked the ranks of Engineer, Captain, Battalion Chief of EMS and the Division Chief of Operations. Tony is a 23-year Paramedic for the Peoria community and has served as an instructor to other paramedics and EMT’s on the fire department and other agencies.
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
“We were just thrown out to the street”: Peru’s only hospital closes abruptly
PERU, Illinois (KWQC) - St. Margaret’s - Peru hospital closed its doors on Jan. 28, in an abrupt move patients claim, they were not properly notified about. In a letter from hospital leadership to employees, executives said the hospital’s current provider of physicians terminated its contract and St. Margaret’s can’t find or financially support a new emergency room provider. In addition, the letter said there’s not enough staff to operate the hospital in Peru and St. Margaret Health’s other hospital a few miles away in Spring Valley. The letter cites COVID, a cyber-attack preventing timely billing, staffing shortages, and other rising costs for the closure.
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
