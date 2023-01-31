ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1440 WROK

Illinois’ Favorite Valentine’s Day Candy Couldn’t Be Any Less Exciting

How can this be Illinois' favorite Valentine's candy? In a world filled with the most unbelievable candy varieties, the people of Illinois loves this lame candy most. When I saw the results of this study on every state's favorite candy, I immediately asked everyone around the radio station about their favorite Valentine's candy, and NOT ONE PERSON mentioned this bland, chalky nonsense.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago area pet owners beware: It's mating season for coyotes

CHICAGO (CBS) – Romance is in the air this season, for coyotes.It's mating season for the animals, and the Forest Preserve of DuPage County is warning people to watch out for them wandering around homes.Make sure to keep dogs on a leash, and cats indoors.If you do encounter a coyote, don't run. Try to appear large to scare them.CBS 2 spoke with an ecologist back in October about being careful with coyotes in our area."What you have are juvenile coyotes and essentially they are leaving mom and dad's territory, and they're striking out on their own trying to find their town territory," said Dan Thompson. "But if you can imagine the Chicago region, it's pretty well established with coyote pairs. So these guys are really nomadic right now."The coyote mating season typically runs through May.
CHICAGO, IL
97X

The Reason Why People Are Smiling So Much In Illinois

If you ever wondered why people smile so much in Illinois, it's definitely not because of high property taxes. No one in Illinois smiles when they have to pay those knowing that Iowa's property taxes are way lower. Illinois is smiling for a different reason and a rightful one. Illinois was named one of the best states with dental health.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Here’s What Illinois’s Groundhog Had To Say Today

It's Groundhog Day and groundhogs across America were put to task this morning. It's that time of year again. Time for a specific animal like a groundhog to predict the weather on a random day in February. This morning, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow and condemned us all to six more weeks of winter. But luckily, our buddy Phil has a terrible recent track record, having only been right 4 out of the last 10 years from 2013-2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

Probably Don’t Take The Kids On Vacation To These Illinois Cities

When the temperatures are subzero and the outdoor conditions are miserable, that's the perfect time to start planning a family vacation somewhere fun and warm. But if this is going to be a getaway that you're taking the kids along for, you may want to plan ahead to make sure the city you're visiting has plenty of activities and attractions that are family-friendly.
ILLINOIS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today)

Dinosaurs that Lived in Illinois (And Where to See Fossils Today) Illinois may be “the Prairie State” these days, but it was once inundated by the sea. As a result, Illinois and other neighboring parts of the U.S. were poor areas for fossil preservation to occur. Let’s see how the geological history of the state impacted scientists’ knowledge of the dinosaurs that lived in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This is the Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Wisconsin

Most town names have some sort of historical meaning that stem from their founder, an event, or a landmark. And what was meaningful one hundred or more years ago is just dirty, lewd, and funny sounding now. Below you will see some of the best from around the area including...
WISCONSIN STATE
WQAD

The end of Tug Fest as we know it? Iowa representatives want changes

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Tug Fest negotiations have stalled between representatives from the Port Byron and LeClaire Tug Fest committees. The LeClaire Tug Fest Board and Committee announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1 that negotiations to make changes to the only tug-of-war competition to span the Mississippi River have reached a standstill.
LE CLAIRE, IA
97X

Iowa Is The Only State That Calls This Food The Wrong Name

People in Iowa like to come up with their own terminology, phrases, and, on the occasion, language. Words like ope or the popular summer phrase "knee high by the 4th of July" can be heard coming out of the mouths of Iowans. Recently, one of my 4 sisters decided to...
IOWA STATE
1440 WROK

Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords

Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1520 The Ticket

12 Things You SHOULD and SHOULDN’T Do When It’s Below Zero in Illinois

I have lived in Illinois all my life so I really don't mind the winter, except when I have to drive on snowy roads or it gets so cold my face feels like it will freeze off as soon as I step outdoors. Since we happen to be smack in the middle of the stupid cold part of an Illinois winter, I think a reminder of what things we should and shouldn't be doing to make it through is something we may all need right now.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy