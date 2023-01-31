Read full article on original website
Futurism
Russia Slaps Down Plan for SpaceX to Rescue NASA Astronaut Stranded By Leaking Soyuz Spacecraft
Russia's space agency Roscosmos has denied reports of SpaceX potentially rescuing a NASA astronaut currently stranded on board the International Space Station due to a damaged Soyuz spacecraft. The offending capsule, dubbed MS-22, started leaking copious amounts of coolant into space on December 15 — possibly the result of a...
petapixel.com
NASA Satellite Captures a Photo of a ‘Bear’ on Mars
A NASA satellite has captured an unusual object staring out from the surface of Mars — a bear face. The space agency’s Mar Reconnaissance Orbiter operated by the team at the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory released the image on Wednesday, January 25. The High...
traveltomorrow.com
The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026
The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
abandonedspaces.com
Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster
On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
NASA to test nuclear rocket engine that could take humans to Mars in 45 days
This is the first time a nuclear powered engine has been tested in fifty years
The Jewish Press
NASA Inks Cooperation Agreement with Israel Space Agency for Beresheet 2
NASA signed a collaboration agreement with the Israel Space Agency on Wednesday that will see the two agencies working together on the Beresheet 2 lunar mission that began preliminary work in December 2020. The agreement builds on the collaboration between the two agencies in 2019 during which NASA and the...
Newly discovered asteroid makes one of the closest approaches of Earth
A newly discovered asteroid the size of a box truck made one of the closest passes of our planet ever recorded.
SpaceX fuels up fully stacked Starship vehicle for 1st time ever (video)
SpaceX fueled up a fully stacked Starship for the first time ever on Monday (Jan. 23), notching a huge milestone on the path toward the vehicle's debut orbital flight.
Cornell Daily Sun
First of Many Missions Traveling to the Moon Since 1972, Artemis I has Safely Launched and Returned
Although there were many obstacles in the way of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Artemis I mission launching — Hurricane Ian, liquid hydrogen leaks and more — the Orion rocket launched on Nov. 16 and returned back to Earth on Dec. 11. The Artemis I mission —...
Watch NASA test potentially revolutionary 3D-printed rocket engine (video)
This futuristic engine could save lots of propellant on interplanetary journeys, perhaps allowing NASA to explore the solar system more efficiently.
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch successfully launched Tuesday morning following multiple reschedules
The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base carrying 49 Starlink satellites and D-Orbit's ION satellite carrier Eclectic Elena at 8:15 a.m. The post SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch successfully launched Tuesday morning following multiple reschedules appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NASA's Perseverance rover has established a historic Mars sample depot
In a recent breakthrough by NASA, ten sample tubes, each containing a unique piece of Martian geology, have been left on the Red Planet's surface in anticipation of further investigation here on Earth. On December 21, 2022, NASA's Perseverance rover placed the first-ever titanium tube containing an extraterrestrial rock sample...
CNN Exclusive: Inside the secretive process to select the first astronauts for NASA's next moon mission
Sometime this spring, NASA will make one of the biggest announcements in its history when it names the initial four-person crew for Artemis II, its flagship mission to return astronauts to the moon for the first time in 50 years.
Gizmodo
Space Sail Experiment Showcases Promising Technique for Quickly Disposing Space Junk
ADEO being deployed from the ION Satellite Carrier during the December 2022 test. Gif: High Performance Space Structure Systems/Gizmodo. There’s a lot of junk orbiting our planet, from tiny flecks of paint to defunct rocket stages. While solutions to remove pre-existing debris have been developed, a private space company in Germany has successfully tested a method to deorbit satellites at the end of their life to prevent them from becoming space debris in the first place.
Asteroid to rocket past Earth in one of closest encounters ever
NASA said that the asteroid, known as 2023 BU, will pass close to Earth on Thursday night. This will be a near miss, according to scientists at the agency.
NASA tested new propulsion tech that could unlock new deep space travel possibilities
With the successful launch of Artemis I behind it, NASA has been doubling down on efforts to make deep space travel – and it’s reported future trips to the Moon and Mars – easier to achieve. We’ve already reported on why the Space Launch System used for the Artemis mission isn’t sustainable, but now NASA has tested a new propulsion tech that could cut down on the fuel needed for those missions.
teslarati.com
SpaceX installs rocket-catching arms on Starship’s Florida launch tower
SpaceX has installed a pair of rocket-catching arms on a tower meant to support the first East Coast launches of its next-generation Starship rocket. The company has been building the second of several planned Starship launch sites for more than three years. Ironically, work on that pad began before the company started building the pad that will actually support Starship’s first orbital launch attempts. Located a stone’s throw from the Gulf of Mexico in Boca Chica, Texas, the first iteration of SpaceX’s Starbase orbital launch site (OLS) is nearly complete and could host Starship’s orbital launch debut in a matter of months. SpaceX began constructing Starship’s Texas launch site in earnest in late 2020.
South Korea's lunar orbiter unveils jaw-dropping images of Earth and the moon
The Danuri spacecraft arrived in lunar orbit in Dec. 2022, and its first image dump is out of this world.
DARPA wants to push the boundaries of where satellites can fly
A rocket carries a satellite bound for low-Earth orbit launches in June, 2022. US Space Force / Joshua ContiHere's what we know about Project Daedalus.
Phys.org
Soon every spacecraft could navigate the solar system autonomously using pulsars
If you want to know where you are in space, you'd better bring along a map. But it's a little more complicated than riding shotgun on a family road trip. Spacecraft navigation beyond Earth orbit is usually carried out by mission control. A series of radio communication arrays across the planet, known as the Deep Space Network, allows operators to check in with space probes and update their navigational status. The system works, but it could be better. What if a spacecraft could autonomously determine its position, without needing to phone home? That's been a dream of aerospace engineers for a long time, and it's getting close to fruition.
