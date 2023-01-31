This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO