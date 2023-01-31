Read full article on original website
KYTV
Fact Finders: Viewer wants to know if popular restaurant will reopen
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you are missing a Springfield staple; Casper’s Restaurant So, one of our viewers wants to know; Is Casper’s still coming back? When will we get some Casper’s chili?. The owner announced last spring that the iconic restaurant in the hut would...
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
itinyhouses.com
500 SQ FT Spacious Tiny Home Is A Modern Starter Home
Perched on a patch of land in Branson, this spacious tiny home embodies the word by giving you a dedicated living room, kitchen and bedroom. All of that, and an asking price of three-fourths of $100K makes it a considerable choice on your hunt for a dream home. Want to...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some flavor to your chicken. Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together dijon mustard and honey. Add onions, chicken, and brussels sprouts. Toss to coat. Place coated ingredients on a pre-greased sheet tray and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from oven and serve.
Ozarks First.com
Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield
Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
KYTV
Firefighters determine case of odor in west Springfield, Mo. on Wednesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Investigators say a strong odor smelled in west Springfield was a small ammonia leak from a business. A hazmat team with the Springfield Fire Department and the Brookline Fire Protection District responded to the area near West Junction Street near Chestnut and I-44 on Wednesday morning.
KYTV
The Place: One-on-One with Instagram trending pooch Jazzy the Doodle
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Jazzy the Doodle’s Instagram reels and TikTok videos have been seen by millions across the globe. We chatted with her human Krista Robinson about Jazzy’s journey to becoming an international “pup” star.
KYTV
On Your Side: Hundreds of CU customers get dead meter bill notices
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Check your mail. Hundreds of Springfield City Utilities customers are getting what’s probably an unexpected bill. Dead meters are to blame. Two months ago, On Your Side warned you these bills were on the way. Customers still got the energy, but their gas or water...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives search for stolen trailer and pellet smoker in western Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Detectives are investigating a trailer theft in western Greene County. On December 9, 2022, a neighbor spotted two men hooking up the single axle trailer in the 1600 block of S. Farm Road 123. The witness told investigators the men then hurried into their SUV and took off. The crime happened around 6:30 a.m.
Legend Says There’s Hidden Bootlegger’s Loot in Milford, Missouri
Over 20 years ago, a grandfather told a grandson a tale of how there was a hidden stash of loot just north of a tiny Missouri town. It was left there by bootleggers in the 1930's as the story goes, but to this day nothing has been located. Yet. If...
KYTV
Footprints in the snow lead police to 2 juveniles wanted for smash and grab at Ozark, Mo., convenience store
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two juveniles wanted in a burglary investigation at an Ozark convenience store. Officers responded to the Plaza Gas on Wednesday at 640 East South Street around 5 a.m. Officers say they found the door to the business smashed with a diesel gas pump handle.
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
KYTV
Teachers in the Ozarks combating artificial intelligence in the classroom
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Artificial intelligence, or AI, is something we all use regularly. You may use it to get customer service on a website through a chat feature. You ask it a question, and the computer writes an answer. Students can use that same technology to complete homework for them.
Ozark County Times
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in Missouri
If you love loaded fries, buffalo chicken, and roast beef sandwiches, you may be interested to learn that a popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Missouri. Read on to learn more.
KYTV
City of Springfield announces plans to buy Hammons Field
Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts. Sen. Josh Hawley: "Medicare and Social Security should be exempt from debt ceiling." Sen. Josh Hawley (R)-Mo said Medicare and Social Security should be exempt from debt ceiling.
myozarksonline.com
Bold thief steals from homeowners porch
Lebanon Police responded to a call about the theft of a bicycle. Police officers spoke with the property owner in the 300 block of Van Buren who said that on Friday, two men walked onto his porch and took his bike. The bike is described as a red in color Next Gauntlet. Police are following up on video that was taken during the theft.
Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
KYTV
Wintery weather across the Ozarks doesn’t stop delivery drivers and postal workers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The winter blast is keeping an icy grip on the roadways around the Ozarks. While crews are working to keep the streets clear driving conditions haven’t improved. But that hasn’t stopped drivers from delivering goods and services. “The world doesn’t stop just because it...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
