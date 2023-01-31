ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

itinyhouses.com

500 SQ FT Spacious Tiny Home Is A Modern Starter Home

Perched on a patch of land in Branson, this spacious tiny home embodies the word by giving you a dedicated living room, kitchen and bedroom. All of that, and an asking price of three-fourths of $100K makes it a considerable choice on your hunt for a dream home. Want to...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Add some flavor to your chicken. Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Chicken and Brussels Sprouts. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl, whisk together dijon mustard and honey. Add onions, chicken, and brussels sprouts. Toss to coat. Place coated ingredients on a pre-greased sheet tray and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake for 30 minutes or until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Remove from oven and serve.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Upcoming Events in Downtown Springfield

Blake and Cami sat down with Hailey Magnus from the Downtown Springfield Association to find out about some of their upcoming events that will be happening downtown!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark County Times

NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby

This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Bold thief steals from homeowners porch

Lebanon Police responded to a call about the theft of a bicycle. Police officers spoke with the property owner in the 300 block of Van Buren who said that on Friday, two men walked onto his porch and took his bike. The bike is described as a red in color Next Gauntlet. Police are following up on video that was taken during the theft.
LEBANON, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield man accused of stolen vehicle crime ring

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man was arrested on Feb. 1 on suspicion of stealing multiple vehicles from the Springfield area. Charles Lynn Crouse, 64, of Springfield, was formally charged with four felonies: two counts of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and two counts of money laundering. According to court documents, police received information from […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE

