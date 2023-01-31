ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ricky

Scientists say that the population of redheads might go extinct one day

People with red hair, who are also known as redheads, might be at risk of extinction. This is because recent studies suggest that the population of redheads might become extinct one day. The genetic mutation responsible for red hair is known as MC1R. This mutation is responsible for the production of a red pigment called phaeomelanin. Phaeomelanin is what makes their hair red in color.
New York Post

This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
a-z-animals.com

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!

Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
KENTUCKY STATE
ScienceAlert

This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before

When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
ScienceAlert

The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.

Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Andrei Tapalaga

The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
RadarOnline

Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year

In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
GreenMatters

Part of the Pacific Ocean Has Been Turned Pink, Because Science Is Amazing

Scientists are taking a note from Elle Woods, by thinking pink. A study, which is taking place at a San Diego beach, is temporarily turning part of the Pacific Ocean hot pink. The experiment blew La Jolla, Calif. residents and beachgoers away with the gorgeous hues along their coastlines — and not to mention — the results will give experts a better idea of how freshwater interacts with dense, salty seawater.
CALIFORNIA STATE

