Read full article on original website
Related
Some scientists believe that another species of human beings are still roaming on this Earth
The idea of another species of human beings roaming on this Earth has aroused curiosity in the worlds of both science and science fiction. While this idea might seem a bit far-fetched, there does exist some evidence to suggest that it is not impossible. Some scientists also share the opinion that another species of human beings are still alive on this planet.
Scientists say that the population of redheads might go extinct one day
People with red hair, who are also known as redheads, might be at risk of extinction. This is because recent studies suggest that the population of redheads might become extinct one day. The genetic mutation responsible for red hair is known as MC1R. This mutation is responsible for the production of a red pigment called phaeomelanin. Phaeomelanin is what makes their hair red in color.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear
How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
a-z-animals.com
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave… Yes, Sharks!
Scientists Discover Enormous Sharks in Mammoth Cave... Yes, Sharks!. Not the sort of news story that you would usually associate with Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky bearing in mind that it is miles from the sea! However, as is the case with many inland areas, this area was once an ocean and in those ancient waters there lived sharks. Shark fossils have been discovered miles underground and are allowing scientists to learn more about these incredible species.
This Island Appeared Out of Nowhere, With Life Forms Never Seen Before
When a new island arose from the South Pacific in 2015, it created an unprecedented opportunity not just for geologists and volcanologists, but for biologists and ecologists, too. The appearance of a new island offers a chance to learn about how ecosystems begin, starting with microbial pioneers that colonize new...
Man Found Alive at Bottom of the Sea 3 Days After Boat Sank: 'Total Shock'
Harrison Okene was trapped at the bottom of the sea in the wreck of his own ship, but 10 years later he is a professional diver.
Scientists Discovered an Animal that Lives on Every Human’s Face
Demodex mites, also known as face mites, are tiny eight-legged arthropods that live on the skin of mammals, including humans. These mites are so small that they can only be seen with a microscope, but they play a significant role in the health of our skin.
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Blood Falls gushes red water from Antarctica's ice. It took scientists 106 years to figure out what causes its color.
The falls were first discovered in 1911. It took a century for scientists to pin down the origin of its fiery hue.
Artificial intelligence study determined a painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael, researchers say
A painting with mysterious origins is likely a Raphael masterpiece, researchers from the U.K. said after using facial recognition technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze the portrait. The Renaissance-era painting, named the de Brécy Tondo, has been studied extensively for more than 40 years. Researchers from the University of...
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
Meet the Female AI Robot, Xoxe, Who is Predicting the End of the World
As technology continues to speed forward, new advances seem to come into public view daily. Every year, the annual Consumer Electronic Show in Las Vegas, Nevada is home to some breathtaking displays of science and ingenuity.
Time Traveler From 2858 Claims Human Bones Will Be Found On Mars Later This Year
In a viral video that has gained more than 1,300 likes on social media, a mysterious user claiming to be a time traveler from the year 2858 has made a bold prediction claiming that human bones will be found on Mars later this year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The user, who posts under the username @darknesstimetravel, has built up a following of over 6,000 people fascinated by the user’s wild and outlandish claims of aliens, wormholes, and other alleged future events.However, it was their most recent video – in which they tease the idea of human remains being found on the red...
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
Part of the Pacific Ocean Has Been Turned Pink, Because Science Is Amazing
Scientists are taking a note from Elle Woods, by thinking pink. A study, which is taking place at a San Diego beach, is temporarily turning part of the Pacific Ocean hot pink. The experiment blew La Jolla, Calif. residents and beachgoers away with the gorgeous hues along their coastlines — and not to mention — the results will give experts a better idea of how freshwater interacts with dense, salty seawater.
Robots with human consciousness will ‘eclipse humanity’ and become geniuses, expert warns
SCIENTISTS working on artificial intelligence have announced the next step forward: achieving robotic consciousness. While the topic is exciting for many and could be the most significant discovery made by humans, some researchers are wary of what this could mean for humanity. In an interview with The New York Times,...
There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the...
A Victorian artist painted a plant and a century later, a scientist finds out that the plant is a brand new species
An article in Atlas Obscura describes how a botanical mystery was solved after almost 150 years. Marianne North (1830 - 1890) was a Victorian artist and biologist. She specialized in plant and landscape paintings.
Comments / 1