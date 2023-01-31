Read full article on original website
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Black Heroes Trail honors Hartford’s changemakers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — People walking along Main Street in Hartford now have a chance to learn more about the people who shaped the city’s history. Hartford unveiled the Black Heroes Trail on Thursday. The project includes 19 installations that each highlight a different, impactful hero. “You look up and say, ‘Wow! I didn’t know!'” […]
Connecticut Post Mall | Shopping mall in Milford, Connecticut
Connecticut Post Mall (formerly known as Westfield Connecticut Post) is a shopping mall, located on the Boston Post Road (Route 1) in Milford, Connecticut. It is currently the largest mall in the state of Connecticut and is partially owned and operated by Centennial Properties. The original, open-air mall was built...
Woke wows customers with Mexican breakfast
COVENTRY — For the first time in more than five years, Coventry has a breakfast restaurant — Woke on Main Street —that offers not only classic waffles, pancakes, and omelets, but some Mexican breakfast items as well. Opened on Jan. 19, this is the second restaurant for...
Should wine be allowed in Connecticut grocery stores? Package store owners say no
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – At the Legislative Office Building in Hartford, the association representing grocery stores released the results of a professional poll about wine in supermarkets. “Let me say that the results demonstrate overwhelmingly strong public support for wine sales in Connecticut grocery stores,” said Elaine Barnes, the STATS Group. Eighty-four percent of people […]
January was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, 3rd-warmest for Hartford
January 2023 was the warmest on record for Bridgeport, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center. Connecticut and the rest of the Northeast experienced an exceptionally mild January, with 10 major climate sites in the region breaking average temperature records, the NRCC reported. Bridgeport's average January temperature surpassed the 2017 record to reach 39.9 degrees, it's highest mean temperature for the month since the the station began recording in 1948, according to the National Weather Service. January was also the least snowy for the city, which accumulated barely any snow.
Word On Whalley: Wings Rise; Neon Fades
Six-foot-wide aluminum incarnations of the words “WING” and “STOP” rested on the Sherman Avenue sidewalk as three seasoned sign-installers scoped out the scene. The trio — TJ Telesco (above at left), Evan Curtin and Jack Deyo (at right) of New Haven Sign — were preparing Tuesday morning to install the words above the storefront of a new Wingstop fried-chicken franchise at the corner of Sherman and Whalley.
TRENDING NOW: Child orders $1,000 of food from dad's phone
Meteorologist Scot Haney continued to track an arctic blast that's headed for the state at the end of this week. Here's his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Feb. 1, including a couple of fires in Wallingford and Hartford.
Manchester female firefighters make fire department history
MANCHESTER, Conn. — It hadn’t happened in over 125 years, until last Sunday, that’s when three female firefighters in the Manchester Fire Department became part of the same engine company on the same shift. "It’s really exciting, it shows progress, it’s something to celebrate and we are...
Brass Mill Center | Shopping mall in Waterbury, Connecticut
Brass Mill Center is a shopping mall located in Waterbury, Connecticut. The mall and its accompanying complex, the Brass Mill Commons, cost $160 million to build. At 1,180,000 square feet (110,000 m2), it is Connecticut's fifth largest mall, containing over 130 shops. It is located off Interstate 84 in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
We’re Hiring Wednesday: Town of West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Come join our Town of West Hartford team! This is a dynamic work environment which embraces diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Right now, we have some exciting opportunities available…. Are you looking for career opportunities where you can expand your talents and be part of...
VIDEO: Family forced out by house fire in Wethersfield
Meteorologist Mike Slifer warned people to soak in the mild air while they can. Here's his Thursday noon forecast. A fire was reported at the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Thursday morning. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut’s severe cold weather protocol went into effect on Thursday afternoon. Updated: 2...
Hartford then and now: How housing, factories and parking lots tell the story of the last 30 years
When you think of change and development in Hartford, it’s easy to recall the construction of Dunkin’ Donuts Park and surrounding luxury apartments downtown. However, downtown Hartford is not the only neighborhood that has evolved in the last few decades. The city has demolished numerous housing projects, revamped...
More than 60 businesses attend Waterbury job fair
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Local employers are looking to hire as the job market remains hot. “It’s all about putting yourself out there, getting your name out there, and everybody knows what you’re comfortable doing, what your specialty is,” said Rikia Bradley, a client service manager at Athena Care at Home. Wednesday, more than 60 […]
Police in Maryland arrest man for phishing theft of $375,000 from Connecticut town
SEYMOUR, CT (WFSB) - A police department in Maryland arrested a man for his role in a phishing scam that led to the theft of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the Town of Seymour. Charles Ukasanya, 48, of Gaithersburg, MD, was taken into custody on an extraditable warrant in...
Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police. Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street. The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while […]
Hartford bands together after tools, boiler stolen from Habitat for Humanity build
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has rallied to help in the wake of a theft that left a Habitat for Humanity project without a boiler and thousands of dollars worth of tools. “It’s heartbreaking when you have a break-in like that,” said Kris McKelvie, the director of construction for Hartford’s Habitat for Humanity. “You’re working […]
Streets closed in Hartford after underground fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Streets are closed in Hartford Thursday afternoon because of an underground electrical fire and water main break. Fire officials said the fire broke out in the area of Farmington Avenue and Laurel Street. Farmington Avenue is closed between Forest Street and Sigourney Street, and Laurel...
Day After Fire, Metro Regroups
Metropolitan Business Academy students left their smoke-scarred high school Wednesday and assembled in Hillhouse’s Floyd Little Fieldhouse to shoot hoops and play Four Square volleyball — and come together as a community at a time when it’s tough to be a teacher or a student. A fire...
