ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vt.edu

Capital construction efforts to improve Blacksburg campus accessibility to begin in February

Construction on the first of a series of high-priority mobility and accessibility improvements will begin on Virginia Tech’s Blacksburg campus in February. Guided by key elements of the campus master plan - including the award-winning green links and infinite loop - this capital project consisting of three priorities highlighted in the life, health, safety, accessibility, and code compliance category of Virginia Tech’s 2018-24 Capital Outlay Plan will improve mobility, access, inclusion, and collaboration in some of the Blacksburg campus’ most heavily traversed areas.
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Registration open for annual 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance

On Saturday, April 15 at 9 a.m., Virginia Tech’s annual 3.2-mile Run in Remembrance will be hosted on the Blacksburg campus as the community remembers the vibrant lives of the 32 students and faculty who were tragically taken from us in 2007. Virtual participation opportunities will be available in...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

'1872 Forward: The Past 150 and the Next 150 Years'

Join the Council on Virginia Tech History as it presents a Community Conversation, following up on the events from the year-long sesquicentennial celebration as the university moves into its next chapter. Time: 3:30 p.m. Location: Moss Arts Center. >> Registration: https://forms.office.com/r/H4KbwjuTqA. This programming is part of Virginia Tech's 2023 Principles...
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

MacArthur Award recipient to reveal how data unravels mysteries of the developing brain

Damien Fair’s work contributes to unraveling the underlying processes that give rise to human behavior. He developed the term “functional fingerprinting” to describe mapping the connectome, the neural pathways linking different brain regions that carry out specific tasks and influence behavior. His research has also contributed to informing our understanding of inherited and environmental influences on the developing brain.
ROANOKE, VA
vt.edu

Upcoming events and activities at Virginia Tech

Below is a sampling of activities coming up this weekend into next week. Be sure to check GobblerConnect for additional activities!. FEELS Peer Support Circle (undergraduate) USS Hokie Effect: Black Out Game vs Syracuse (women's) Friday, Feb. 3. Saturday, Feb. 4. USS Hokie Effect: Maroon Out Game vs Virginia (men's)
BLACKSBURG, VA
vt.edu

Fall 2022 Dean's List now available online

Virginia Tech's fall 2022 Dean's list is online. Use the searchable database to find your friends and family. Undergraduate students who attempt at least 12 credit hours graded on the A-F option and who earn a 3.4 GPA for either spring or fall semester are included on the Dean's List for that term. Deans' Lists are not compiled for summer sessions. Any notifications or certificates indicating inclusion on the Dean's List for a particular term are issued by the student's academic dean.
BLACKSBURG, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy