Massachusetts State

Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?

Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Connecticut groundhog predicts early spring

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Though Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil may have prognosticated six more weeks of winter, Connecticut is expecting an early spring!. This is according to Connecticut's official state groundhog, Chuckles XI. Chuckles made his yearly debut at the Lutz Children’s Museum on Thursday, Feb. 2, to continue the long-standing...
MANCHESTER, CT
New Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground next to Foxwoods

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont joined executives from Foxwoods Casino and leaders of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, to break ground on a new, multi-million dollar project Wednesday. The new Great Wolf Lodge location is a $300 million project more than a decade in the making. “This is...
LEDYARD, CT
Connecticut requires safeguards for agency algorithms

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut needs safeguards on state government's use of artificial intelligence including algorithms at child welfare and other agencies to prevent discrimination and increase transparency, an advisory panel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said Thursday. The Connecticut Advisory Committee to the federal commission called on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Hartford, CT
