Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize claimed from liquor store
February started off strong for Massachusetts State Lottery players, with one lottery player claiming a $1 million scratch ticket they purchased from a liquor store on the first day of the month. The $1 million prize was claimed from a “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” scratch ticket. The winner purchased their ticket...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
Four Most Romantic Cities in Massachusetts, Perfect for Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and you might be looking for a little romance in your life. Whether or not you're celebrating with someone new or rekindling the romance with your lifelong love, everyone in Massachusetts is looking to spice things up for the romantic holiday. Massachusetts has...
Massachusetts Has 19 Towns Ending In ‘ham’. Can You Pronounce Them Correctly?
Massachusetts town names tend to have a certain way about them. Usually, as soon as we hear and/or read the name of a town, even if we don't know where it is, we often know whether or not that could be a town in the Bay State. It just so happens that if you were to mention a town that end with 'ham', there is a good chance that town exists in Massachusetts given the fact that there are 19 of them.
Another $31M Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in Massachusetts
Another winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $31 million was sold at a gas station in Massachusetts.
Pawn Stars coming to Massachusetts in search of historical finds
Pawn Stars on the History Channel has announced they will be on the road with two stops in Massachusetts.
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Connecticut groundhog predicts early spring
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Though Pennsylvania's Punxsutawney Phil may have prognosticated six more weeks of winter, Connecticut is expecting an early spring!. This is according to Connecticut's official state groundhog, Chuckles XI. Chuckles made his yearly debut at the Lutz Children’s Museum on Thursday, Feb. 2, to continue the long-standing...
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Massachusetts auto dealership settles pricing discrimination allegations
A Massachusetts auto dealership has agreed to pay $350,000 to resolve allegations that it charged Black and Hispanic customers more than white customers for certain add-on products.
2 Powerball tickets with big prizes purchased at Massachusetts stores
A pair of Powerball tickets that won big prizes in Monday evening’s drawing were purchased at stores in Massachusetts.
New Great Wolf Lodge breaks ground next to Foxwoods
MASHANTUCKET, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont joined executives from Foxwoods Casino and leaders of the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, to break ground on a new, multi-million dollar project Wednesday. The new Great Wolf Lodge location is a $300 million project more than a decade in the making. “This is...
Rates reduced for these Massachusetts natural gas customers
The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved reduction in gas supply rates for some Massachusetts residents this winter.
'Hero Pay' for Connecticut essential workers begin today: Everything you need to know
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 150,000 essential workers in Connecticut are starting to receive up to $1,000 in a state payout known as "Hero Pay.”. "Hero Pay" is a one-time payment that will begin going out on Feb. 1, with 20,000 payments made each week in the order that applications were received.
Connecticut requires safeguards for agency algorithms
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut needs safeguards on state government's use of artificial intelligence including algorithms at child welfare and other agencies to prevent discrimination and increase transparency, an advisory panel to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights said Thursday. The Connecticut Advisory Committee to the federal commission called on...
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday nigh…
Forget Phil, Massachusetts’ Official Groundhog Makes Bold Prediction
Who knew Massachusetts had its own groundhog making predictions each Feb. 2? Well, apparently we do and she thinks Punxsutawney Phil got it all wrong. If you checked in with the most famous groundhog around Thursday morning, then you are probably preparing to buckle down for a lot more winter weather.
AG: Some Massachusetts residents may qualify for relief in Toyota Motor Credit Corporation settlement
Hundreds of borrowers across the Commonwealth are expected to be eligible for debt relief and credit repair following a settlement with Toyota Motor Credit Corporation.
