Clay County, MO

Worker dies after falling from catwalk at Missouri company; sheriff’s office investigates

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

A man fell to his death from a catwalk at a Kansas City area company, according to a spokeswoman for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office , which is investigating the workplace accident.

The worker killed in the accident was identified as 42-year-old Bobby Joe Allen of Gladstone, said Sarah Boyd, public relations manager for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded on a medical call about 5 p.m. Monday at Martin Marietta Materials at 401 Randolph Road in Randolph, Missouri, where the company operates a mine and quarry.

Arriving deputies learned that one of the company’s workers fell three to four stories from a catwalk and landed on rocks. Emergency medical workers arrived shortly before the deputies and had declared the man dead, Boyd said.

Deputies were unable to find anyone who witnessed the fall, so they were unable to determine when or how it occurred. They also were unable to find any evidence of foul play, she said.

Detectives continue to investigate the man’s death. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Occupational Safety and Health Administration to conduct an investigation.

Kansas City, MO
