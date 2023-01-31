Little Girl Thinks Bottle of Wine Is Mommy’s “Water Bottle”

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There's something you learn pretty quickly once your kid learns to talk: Children will talk about anything, anytime, with no concern over what might be appropriate or what information you might prefer to keep to yourselves. If they think it, they're going to say it out loud.

This hilarious video from @goinghnlmkb proves that moms can't hide anything from their children...little eyes notice everything, and kids come to their own conclusions about what they see. You can't blame them for their observations, no matter how they might make you look.

This is so funny it's like, legit genius. This little girl is actually so smart to make the wine bottle/ water bottle connection. She gets that she has a bottle that's just for her, and her mom has the equivalent...a bottle that's just for her. She knows she's not allowed to drink any of what's in that bottle, at least.

Commenters naturally found this incredibly relatable...

"That's every Mommy's water bottle, little one"

"OMG! We have the same water bottle!"

"Mommy drinks a lot of water"

"I drink very rarely and I had one drink once at a Red Lobster we passed Red Lobster and my son would say that's where you like to drink i had one drink"

"That's mommy's juice baby"

"when my son was little and we walked past the wine aisle and he yelled 'wow mommy they have all your favorite things right here'"

Yup, no hiding anything with kids around. And it's so true that this poor mom might have had like, some wine once and her daughter will never let her forget about it. At least everybody had a good laugh!

