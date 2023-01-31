ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WeHaveKids

Little Girl Thinks Bottle of Wine Is Mommy’s “Water Bottle”

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
WeHaveKids
WeHaveKids
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWMC5_0kXfDfbH00

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

There's something you learn pretty quickly once your kid learns to talk: Children will talk about anything, anytime, with no concern over what might be appropriate or what information you might prefer to keep to yourselves. If they think it, they're going to say it out loud.

This hilarious video from @goinghnlmkb proves that moms can't hide anything from their children...little eyes notice everything, and kids come to their own conclusions about what they see. You can't blame them for their observations, no matter how they might make you look.

View the original article to see embedded media.

This is so funny it's like, legit genius. This little girl is actually so smart to make the wine bottle/ water bottle connection. She gets that she has a bottle that's just for her, and her mom has the equivalent...a bottle that's just for her. She knows she's not allowed to drink any of what's in that bottle, at least.

Commenters naturally found this incredibly relatable...

"That's every Mommy's water bottle, little one"
"OMG! We have the same water bottle!"
"Mommy drinks a lot of water"
"I drink very rarely and I had one drink once at a Red Lobster we passed Red Lobster and my son would say that's where you like to drink i had one drink"
"That's mommy's juice baby"
"when my son was little and we walked past the wine aisle and he yelled 'wow mommy they have all your favorite things right here'"

Yup, no hiding anything with kids around. And it's so true that this poor mom might have had like, some wine once and her daughter will never let her forget about it. At least everybody had a good laugh!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

A poor couple adopted him when he was a baby. Now, he's repaid them with their dream life.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 24, 2020. It has since been updated. Everybody loves a story about an underdog who makes it in the end. While those stories are plenty in movies or books, they are so rare in real life. Sometimes, however, a story comes by that gives you hope again. This is one of those stories. When Jayvee Lazaro Badile II was just a baby, he was adopted by a rather poor couple in the Philippines. He didn't really have much to call his own when he was growing up, but he was thankful to have a loving family. They gave him a real chance at life. Now all grown up, he's become a successful businessman. So he decided to repay his parents with the life they'd always dreamed of.
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Mashed

Why It's A Mistake To Break Long Pasta Before Putting It In A Pot

You may hear every now and then that breaking your long pasta before putting it in the boiling water is a culinary sin to all Italians everywhere. While nothing bad will happen if you do decide to do this to your bucatini or pappardelle to have it better fit in your pots, it's better if you leave it as is. While you think this may be hard with the long pieces and smaller pots that look like they won't work, breaking the pasta is definitely a pasta rule you should never break.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
dontwasteyourmoney.com

The $13 Aldi dress everyone is talking about

Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
WeHaveKids

WeHaveKids

New York, NY
7K+
Followers
790
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Family. Catch up on the cutest and most heartwarming news about kids and families.

 https://wehavekids.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy