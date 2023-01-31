Two-time major champion Dustin Johnson pulled out of the Asian Tour’s PIF Saudi International after tweaking his back. Johnson, 38, was scheduled to play in the first round of the tournament at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club an hour north of Jeddah, but reportedly strained his back during a practice round on Wednesday and was unable to try to win his third title at the event, having won there in 2019 and 2021.

20 HOURS AGO