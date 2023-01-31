ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri has 13,000 kids in foster care. Experts say the system needs to be rebuilt

KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NjG68_0kXfDZFn00

What happens to the 13,000 children who end up in the Missouri foster care system — and how can that system be improved?

That was the topic of discussion in a House budget subcommittee hearing. One plan calls for an additional 100 staffers as part of a rebuild and reform of the Children’s Division. But what else needs to be done?

Darrel Missey, director of the Children’s Division of the Missouri Department of Social Services, tells KMOX that children in Missouri are removed from their homes at a rate nearly double the national average. That means Missouri needs a lot of help.

“We are fifth in the nation of kids in foster care per capita and good functioning child welfare systems protect children and help families without removing the children,” Missey said. “So we're way down on the list. And I think we really need to do work to turn that around.”

Staffing the division better is something that would be a big help, Missey said.

“If we don't do that, our hope of doing all the other things kind of goes out the window,” he said. “We have to have adequate funds to pay these folks adequately for the difficult job they do. And when I came here, I came here because I wanted to do reform. And what I discovered was, before we could do reform, we had to rebuild.”

The best way to do that, he explained, is to make sure that people are paid what the market demands for the work they do. If that happened, it would mean the division could hire enough people who can work on the reform initiatives, which means preventing kids from being taken from their families in the first place.

One state Missey looks to as inspiration is Maryland. It’s a state that is similar to Missouri in both size and demographics, he said, and between 2006 and 2016 they reduced the number of kids in foster care from more than 12,000 to fewer than 4,000.

Hear more about plans to reform and rebuild the Missouri foster care system:

Copyright 2023 KMOX (Audacy). All Rights Reserved.

Follow KMOX | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram
Listen on the free Audacy app .
Tell your smart speaker to play K M O X.

Comments / 19

Marshall
2d ago

don't know how it works but I have a house next to mine that do the foster thing and I feel bad for those kids.

Reply
9
Kristie Schmidt
2d ago

well maybe if the state would stop treating foster parents like crap and giving the bio parents chance after chance some of these kids could be adopted out to loving homes.

Reply(2)
4
Rain Gipson
1d ago

Just like Missouri prisons, this is a money maker for Missouri. The federal government gives Missouri so much for each inmate in prison, and each child that is put into foster care. look it up. Missouri is the # 1 state for this.

Reply
2
Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume

The director of Missouri’s Medicaid program said he expects “about 200,000” Medicaid enrollees to lose coverage over the course of a year as a result of the state resuming annual eligibility renewals after a three-year pause.  The state’s Department of Social Services has not previously provided a public estimate of those projected to lose coverage. […] The post 200,000 Missourians estimated to lose Medicaid as eligibility renewals resume appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

Missouri children facing high levels of anxiety, depression

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Children in Missouri are facing unprecedented levels of anxiety and depression — that’s according to the 2022 Kids Count Data Book, released by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The report finds mental health is a concern across the country, as kids felt the pressures from COVID-19. Nationally, nearly 12% of children had anxiety […]
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts

A Missouri House committee heard a bill Wednesday that seeks to give school districts a way to recruit educators into “hard-to-staff” positions – though some worried it could have ill effects on teachers of popular subjects. State Rep. Ed Lewis, R-Moberly, told the Missouri House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee that his legislation has the […] The post Lawmaker proposes tool to fill ‘hard-to-staff’ positions in Missouri school districts appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change

Some Missouri officeholders want to make sure that state funds aren’t used to promote “woke political agendas.” An effort is underway to ban state involvement with banks that prioritize climate action or other socially driven investments.  Conservative legislators have joined peers in other Republican-run states in a movement against environmental, social and governance investing. Known […] The post Missouri Republicans go after ‘woke’ investing to prevent state funds from being used in the fight against climate change appeared first on The Beacon.
MISSOURI STATE
97.9 KICK FM

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
MISSOURI STATE
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
missouriindependent.com

Missouri bill would relax rules for receiving treatment from physical therapists

Physical therapists in Missouri would be allowed to evaluate and treat patients without a referral from a doctor under legislation that received initial approval in the state Senate Tuesday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, only applies to physical therapists with doctorates in physical therapy or at least...
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

MO Schools' Seclusion, Restraint Incidents Shared for First Time

Missourians can now see how often their schools use seclusion and restraint to address student behavior. A 2021 law requires that schools report these incidents to the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, beginning this school year. State Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, said he proposed the original bill...
MISSOURI STATE
Phys.org

Getting ready for the next 'big' quake in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone

There are hundreds of minor earthquakes each year in Missouri's New Madrid Seismic Zone (NMSZ), but most of them are too small for people living in the area to feel. While several major earthquakes—magnitude 7.0 or greater—occurred between 1811-1812 in the NMSZ, none have happened since then, creating a knowledge gap in earthquake preparedness among people now residing in that area of Missouri, according to researchers at the University of Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy