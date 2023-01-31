Navy Yard Charleston begins redevelopment of storehouses on former Naval base
Navy Yard Charleston has begun the redevelopment of two historic storehouses , dubbed Storehouses 8 and 9 , on the former Naval base in North Charleston. Read up on the history of the base dating back to 1901 , here .
Set to open in 2024 , the storehouses are expected to transform into shops, offices, restaurants, live-work spaces, and apartments as part of a multi - phase plan to restore a portion of the property into a mixed - use neighborhood . Here’s an overview of the master plan by the numbers :
- 70 +. The acreage of the property set to be transformed
- 12 . Historic buildings outlined, including the “ Three Sisters ” warehouses and the Navy Hospital . According to the website , the former Navy Hospital is expected to serve as apartments and live-work spaces.
- 2 , 400 +. Residential units that may be incorporated
- 3 , 500 , 000 . The square footage of expected shopping, dining, office, and residential space
Where are we now?Storehouse Row , the focus of the redevelopment phase that has broken ground , includes the restoration of Storehouses 8 and 9. Here’s what this entails:
- Storehouse 8: This 40 , 000 - sqft building is expected to be repurposed into offices , event space , and a restaurant . Originally constructed in 1906, plans include reconditioning early details including trim, flooring, and hallways.
- Storehouse 9 : Built in 1918, this 67 , 000 - sqft building is set to include ground-floor shops and restaurants , 86 live - work units , and a rooftop restaurant . Eight of the live-work units are expected to be “geared to makers and artisans.”
