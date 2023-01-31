The 2 things a bride should never do at a bridal appointment, according to a Kleinfeld expert

Kleinfeld's COO spoke to Insider about how to have a successful bridal appointment. Anchiy/Getty Images

Most "Say Yes to the Dress" viewers have probably learned a thing or two about how to prepare for a wedding dress appointment.

They know what silhouettes to look for, which designers use a lot of lace in their gowns, and how long it takes to make a dress. But even the most avid fans of the show may make mistakes when it's finally their turn to shop for their dream dress.

That's why Insider spoke to Marissa Rubinetti, the executive vice president and chief operating officer of Kleinfeld Bridal , the store featured on the TLC series, about what people shouldn't do at bridal appointments.

An oversized entourage is usually a bad idea

Rubinetti advised against bringing a big group of people to your appointment or asking for a lot of different opinions as you shop.

"I wouldn't share a lot of information with a ton of different people because too many opinions can cloud your judgment and can make unnecessary influences to what you should really focus on, like what feels good in your mind on your body," she told Insider.

In fact, she said Kleinfeld recommends brides don't bring more than three people with them to a bridal appointment.

"I think over three, there are just too many opinions in the room, and it really does impact the bride and it affects how she's feeling in her dress," Rubinetti said. "If she happens to love something and then there are four different opinions circulating in the room, it's going to distract her from what she really wants."

Bringing too many people with you to a bridal appointment can cause problems. urbazon / Getty Images

Randy Fenoli, Kleinfeld's creative director and consultant, previously told Insider that he can tell if a bride's entourage will be supportive of the bride within moments of meeting them.

"When they come in, you can always tell what the mood is and whether they really love the bride and really just want her to find the dress of her dreams or whether they have their own agenda," he told Insider, adding that he has seen friends and family members be apathetic and jealous towards brides.

He also said brides should set clear expectations with their entourages ahead of their bridal appointments, communicating anything they may be insecure about and what kind of gown they want to set themselves up for success.

"Just let everyone know, 'I'm the bride. This is my appointment. I love you and I cherish you, but just remember you're here to support me in finding my dress,'" he said.

Exploring dresses that are over your budget is a recipe for disaster

Rubinetti advises against shopping at salons with price points that are out of your budget or even trying on a dress that costs more than you want to spend.

"If you know that you have to live in a certain budget, don't look at the highest of the high end because you might get inspired by something there, but ultimately, you won't be able to shop there," she said.

Rubinetti said you can have a more successful shopping trip if you do some research ahead of your appointment on the bridal salon's website, on Pinterest, or even on TikTok to get an idea of the silhouettes you like and which designers offer those gowns at a price point you can afford.

It's a bad idea to look at gowns you can't afford. Antonio_Diaz/Getty Images

Fenoli told Insider that you also need to communicate that budget with your bridal consultant as soon as you arrive at an appointment, as they may show you gowns you can never buy if you don't.

"As soon as they say, 'I have no budget,' I'm like, 'Wonderful, here's a $30,000 dress,'" he said, which often leads brides to heartbreak.

Rubinetti added that she recently noticed that same mindset can be applied to engagement ring shopping.

Whether it's an engagement ring or a wedding gown, you can't go wrong if you trust your instincts and approach shopping within your budget realistically.