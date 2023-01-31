ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neenah, WI

A Wisconsin Town Targeted a Couple's Political Yard Sign. Now, They're Suing.

By Emma Camp
Reason.com
Reason.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P14Dq_0kXfDPQX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oHdHs_0kXfDPQX00

A small town in Wisconsin is facing a federal lawsuit after city officials demanded that a local couple, Timothy and Megan Florek, take down their yard sign opposing the rezoning of the property on which a local middle school is situated. The city claimed the Floreks were violating a local ordinance that places a 30-day limit on "temporary" or "portable" signs. Despite legal pushback, the city doubled down, insisting that the ordinance did not violate the First Amendment. On Monday, they were sued in federal court.

"It's not entirely difficult to change an ordinance, but it's something that needs to be done to protect everybody's First Amendment rights," Dan Lennington*, deputy counsel for the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL), the group suing the town, told WBAY. "Everybody should have an expectation that they can put a sign in their yard and speak on a certain topic."

The dispute began earlier this month, after the town of Neenah, Wisconsin, ordered the Floreks to take down a small yard sign on their property. According to the lawsuit , the sign, which measures 18 by 24 inches, expressed opposition to a local effort to rezone a closing middle school, allowing a developer to build housing on the property. "Don't Rezone Shattuck Middle School," the sign reads. "Leave R-1 Alone."

According to the lawsuit , the city issued a notice of violation, saying a local ordinance dictates that "temporary signs" can only be displayed for 30 days in a 90-day period. The notice also told the couple that "'if there is a re-zoning request filed again with the city,' Plaintiffs' sign would then be permitted to be displayed as a 'political sign' because the issue would be 'pending,'" reads the suit.

After receiving the notice, the Floreks sent a legal response letter on January 19, arguing that the ordinance violated the couple's First Amendment rights, and requesting that the city withdraw their notice. Instead, the city sent an amended notice, which the lawsuit claims is "substantially the same as the initial Notice of Violation," except the city removed the portion explaining how the sign would be permitted if it were deemed political.

The couple is now suing, represented by the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL). The complaint , filed Monday, argues that the ordinance violates the Floreks' First Amendment rights by targeting their sign's content. "Defendants have targeted the Floreks' sign pursuant to a content-based review of the sign's message and have demanded that the sign come down immediately based upon its message," reads the complaint. "By Defendants' own admission, they would not even have sent the initial 'Notice of Violation' if the sign contained a different message on a different issue."

"The enforcement action was taken irrespective of the message of the signs," one lawyer for the city said, according to WBAY. "Municipalities may lawfully regulate signs in regards to time, manner, place, etc., so long as those regulations are content-neutral." WILL and the Floreks argue the ordinance isn't content-neutral or reasonable, as it regulates signs differently based on whether they are deemed "temporary," "political," or in another category.

"The city's sign ordinance is unconstitutional, and we as a community have every right to express our ideas—even through a simple yard sign," Tim Florek said in a Monday press release . "If we are not permitted to speak on a matter of public concern, then we simply lose the privilege of a government accountable to the people they were elected to serve."

"Time after time again, it's egregious to see the government violate these indisputable First Amendment rights," WILL Deputy Counsel, Lucas Vebber added . "WILL promises to hold such bad actors accountable, no matter what."

*CORRECTION: This post has been updated to correct Dan Lennington's name.

The post A Wisconsin Town Targeted a Couple's Political Yard Sign. Now, They're Suing. appeared first on Reason.com .

Comments / 4

David
2d ago

This does seem to be a form of protest to an ongoing situation, which is guaranteed by the constitution, so I would think Neenah would lose this suit.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Door County Pulse

Dairy-Expansion Opponents Prepare for Permit-Renewal Hearing

A group opposed to the expansion of the Forestville-based S&S Jerseyland Dairy has developed a list of concerns in preparation for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) public hearing on the expansion, set for Feb. 7, 10 am, via Zoom. S&S Jerseyland Dairy is seeking to increase its...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Residents sue Neenah over sign ordinance, lawsuit claims it violates First Amendment

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – A federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Neenah as some residents are challenging the city’s sign ordinance. According to the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), a federal lawsuit was filed against the City of Neenah challenging the constitutionality of Neenah’s sign ordinance. WILL says that Neenah sent letters to residents demanding citizens to remove signs that opposed local re-zoning efforts.
NEENAH, WI
wpr.org

Governor appoints Dodge County District Attorney to fill vacancy

A Waukesha County attorney was appointed as Dodge County District Attorney Wednesday, replacing the former officeholder who resigned last month amid a statewide prosecutor shortage. Gov. Tony Evers announced the appointment of Andrea Will, a prosecutor from Waukesha County, to fill the office through January 2025. Former Dodge County District...
Fox11online.com

Woman suspected in fraud spree across Wisconsin arrested in Maine

(WLUK) -- A woman accused of multiple fraudulent crimes committed across Wisconsin was arrested in Maine. Kimberly Maine, 51, was taken into custody on Wednesday by Blackstone Police on fraud charges. It was in November when Wisconsin authorities issued a statewide alert on Maine's alleged illegal activity. According to authorities,...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Cheese manufacturing plant in Wisconsin closing, laying off 100+ workers

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from a Wisconsin cheese company stating its intention to permanently close its manufacturing plant, affecting over 100 workers. Ohio-based Biery Cheese Company, which owns a manufacturing plant in Plover, Wisconsin, will be shutting down...
PLOVER, WI
WBAY Green Bay

New developments in case of Emerald Bay Retirement Community evictions

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - The people being evicted from the Emerald Bay Retirement Community will all have a place to go - before March 1st. That is what our reporter Jason Zimmerman was assured today after numerous conversations with health services officials and state lawmakers, plus a number of other agencies.
HOBART, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area retirement home evicting residents on Medicaid

HOBART, Wis. (WBAY) - Fifteen residents in a Green Bay-area retirement facility are being told they must move out by the end of February because the retirement home is no longer accepting Family Care Medicaid payments. That decision is based on rising costs and inflation. Those 15 notices were sent...
HOBART, WI
1065thebuzz.com

Edgewater Generating Station to Become Edgewater Battery Project

The days are numbered for the iconic twin stacks of Sheboygan’s Edgewater Generating Station, but a new role in the energy picture will be established at the property. On Wednesday, Alliant Energy announced plans to build the Edgewater Battery Project that will store enough energy to power over 100,000 homes.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man pleads not guilty to charges in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of crashing a powerboat into a cruiser on the Fox River has been bound over for trial. Jason Lindemann appeared in Winnebago County Court Thursday for a preliminary hearing. He pleaded not guilty to the 21 charges against him and was bound over for trial.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Surgeon testifies in Oshkosh West High School attack trial

An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Prosecutors explain how they knew Richard Sotka was at the scene of the murders -- and how police knew where to find him in Arkansas. Updated:...
OSHKOSH, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Grant Fuhrman’s mother testifies at trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s day eight at the Grant Fuhrman trial in Oshkosh - and the first day the defense began calling witnesses to testify. Fuhrman, now 20 years old, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, accused of attacking school resource officer Michael Wissink in 2019. The former Oshkosh West High School student contends he wasn’t trying to kill Wissink.
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Biery Cheese Company to close Plover plant in spring

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Biery Cheese Company will close its Plover plant at some point between April 2 and May 30 this spring, meaning over 100 workers will be without a job. Director of Human Resources Natalie Seesan said in a WARN Notice to the Department of Workforce Development...
PLOVER, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man killed in Upper Peninsula snowmobile crash

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A man from Berlin is dead and another person is hospitalized following a crash involving multiple snowmobiles in Gogebic County. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Wakefield Post and deputies from the Gogebic County Sheriff’s Department were sent to a snowmobile crash in Wakefield Township at approximately 1:30 a.m. Central on Sunday, January 29.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hustisford home invasion, 2 males sought

HUSTISFORD, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for two males who forced their way into a Hustisford home under the guise they were law enforcement looking for a homicide suspect. It happened Saturday, Jan. 28 around 6:30 a.m. on Indian Road. The victim said one of the...
HUSTISFORD, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Woman Sentenced in Fentanyl Deliver Case

A Manitowoc woman has been sentenced in a drug bust in August of last year. 30-year-old Tessie A. Wells was before Judge Mark Rohrer recently where she was ordered to spend two and a half years in prison, which will be followed by four years of extended supervision. She was...
MANITOWOC, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-31-23 waupun prison riot anniversary

This week marks the 40th anniversary of a riot at the Waupun state prison. Inmates took 15 hostages, set desks on fire, broke windows in the prison school, and ransacked the dormitory building. About six hours after the takeover began an assault team of 200 riot-clad officers stormed one of the buildings, bringing the disturbance to an end without any injuries. Mayor Rohn Bishop says while being a corrections officer can be challenging and dangerous it can also be a very rewarding job. Bishop says the anniversary is an occasion to reflect on the difficult work correctional officers have and to thank them for their service of keeping the community safe.
WAUPUN, WI
Reason.com

Reason.com

Washington, DC
37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Reason.com is the leading libertarian magazine covering news, politics, science, culture, and more through articles, videos, and podcasts.

 http://reason.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy