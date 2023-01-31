ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

New Pathway Coming to Hillsboro Boulevard in Coconut Creek as Part of Bigger Redevelopment Project

By Leon Fooksman
 2 days ago

COCONUT CREEK, FL – Coconut Creek is moving forward with building a new pathway along Hillsboro Boulevard as part of a broader redevelopment project in the northern part of the city.

City commissioners last week agreed to ask Broward County for more time to use a $640,000 county grant to build the pathway.

Michael Righetti, the city’s senior project manager, explain the pathway will be for “shared use,” and it will stretch along the north side of Hillsboro Boulevard from Lyons Road to about Crescent Circle.

That work is part of a bigger plan known as the Hillsboro Development project.

Coconut Creek was awarded $1 million in 2019 from Broward County to do public improvements as well as buy land along Hillsboro Boulevard.

The public improvement part – which is the building of the pathway – has been delayed, but it will soon be ready to move forward, Scott Stoudenmire, the city’s sustainability director, told commissioners.

The other part of Hillsboro Development project was buying land next to the former Deenie's Hideaway at 5011 Hillsboro Boulevard.

The old Deenie's Hideaway is owned by a company that planned to redevelop the property into Vista Gardens Ballroom, a full-service catering and special events venue.

But city officials said the pandemic ended plans for the venue, and the owner is now trying to sell the property.
“The wedding industry got hit really hard by Covid,” Stoudenmire told the commission.

Vista Gardens Ballroom, he said, is “no longer expanding into Coconut Creek, and they put their property on the market. It’s been on the market for quite some time. We are constantly answering zoning inquires in regard to this property.”

As Coconut Creek officials wait for a new company to rebuild the former Deenie's Hideaway, they expect the pathway project to get started later this year.

“I see light at the end of the tunnel. I feel we’ll get this project out to bid and construction by the summer time,” Stoudenmire told commissioners.

