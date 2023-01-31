Prochilo, Quamina, McLaughlin and Noel Stand out For Bloomfield Girls Wrestling at Nutley Jamboree

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- The regular season is starting to wind down for the Bloomfield High girls' wrestling team, which means crunch time is rapidly approaching.

The Bengals competed in a Jamboree at Nutley High, on Jan. 30. Coach Ryan Smircich's squad will now prepare for the regional championships, set for Feb. 19, at Union High School. The championship round continues on Feb. 26, at Phillipsburg High School. Those that qualify for the 12 championship bouts will then travel to Boardwalk Hall, in Atlantic City, for the final match, on March 4, as part of championship weekend with the boys.

The Jamboree at Nutley saw a few Bengals compete, with good results.

Reno Prochilo and Saharia Quamina both wrestled in the 185-pound category and fared well. Prochilo registered another pin in her first match, winning in 1:13, then won a hard-fought 9-8 decision in her next bout.

"Reno is hitting her stride and maturing quickly on the mat," said Smircich.

Quamina won by fall, in 1:35, and prevailed in her other bout, 4-0.

Smircich hasn't decided on the team's lineup for the regions, but did note that both Prochilo and Quamina have done very well in the weight class.

Also wrestling for Bloomfield, at Nutley, were Alyssandra Montalvo (120 pounds), Madelyn McLaughlin (138) and Leanna Noel (152).

McLaughlin was 2-0 in her matches, winning both by decision. Noel was also 2-0, with each win coming by fall in the third period.

Bloomfield's three-time NJSIAA champion, Kira Pipkins, and past state medalist Ahlexa Montalvo did not compete in the Jamboree.

"Kira and Ahlexa have high match counts," said Smircich. "We'll use them sparingly the rest of the way."

Pipkins, a senior, will be chasing state history. She is already the first female wrestler to win 100 career matches, which she attained earlier in January.

She will now attempt to win an unprecedented fourth straight state title, at Boardwalk Hall, which was also the site of her first title, as a freshman, in 2020.

Bloomfield High has three state champions in its wrestling history. Art Cuffari won the school's first crown, in 1987. Pipkins joined Cuffari with her first of three titles, in 2020, and Gianna Faura added her name to that prestigious list, in 2022.







