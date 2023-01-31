First rabies case of new year reported

On Jan. 27, Henrico Police responded to the 400 block of Brookside Boulevard in the Fairfield District for a potential rabies exposure involving a dog and a raccoon. It was reported that the raccoon came through the dog door of the residence and had a physical altercation with the dog.

The raccoon was submitted to the state lab and tested positive for rabies. Because there was contact between the dog and raccoon, the dog will be quarantined on the owner’s property. There were no additional animal or human exposures reported. This is the first confirmed rabies case in Henrico County for 2023.

Henrico County offers rabies vaccination clinics throughout the year, and the Henrico Police Animal Protection Unit reminds pet owners to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current. The next rabies clinic will be held Feb. 25 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Henrico County Western Government Center on Parham Rd. Vaccinations cost $15 and are cash only. Additional rabies clinic dates can be found on the Henrico County Animal Shelter’s page.

Citizens are asked to report abnormal wildlife behavior and possible rabies exposures to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 501-5000.

