Los Angeles, CA

Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Joan Collins, 89, Glows On Dinner Date With Husband Percy Gibson, 47, In West Hollywood: Photos

Bow down to the queen! Joan Collins gave onlookers quite the buzz when she arrived in Hollywood looking like royalty for a romantic dinner with her husband Percy Gibson. The iconic British actress, who is a spritely 89, was spotted at the celeb hotspot Craigs on Friday night, January 20. Rocking a fur-trimmed black jacket and a frilly tunic, Joan stole the spotlight alongside her 47-year-old beau.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Cheryl E Preston

Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary

Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
People

Michael Strahan Shares Throwback Photos with His Mom on Her Birthday: 'I'm the Luckiest Man Alive'

"You have always been a steady rock full of love and hugs," Michael Strahan wrote to his mother in a birthday tribute shared on Instagram Michael Strahan is one proud son! On Monday, the Good Morning America co-anchor, 51, celebrated his mother, Louise Strahan, on her birthday in a sweet Instagram post. He shared a current photo of the mother-son duo posing together, along with a throwback snap from his days as a New York Giants player and another old photo of him making a silly face as...
NEW YORK STATE
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
OK! Magazine

Lourdes Leon Shows Off Toned Frame In Barely There Shredded Dress: Photos

Just like her famous mom, Madonna, Lourdes Leon isn't afraid to express herself with clothes — or lack thereof!While vacationing in the Cayman Islands with a friend, the budding star, 26, shared a few pics from their night out, where she donned a black dress that was almost completely shredded throughout the front."I 🤍 @palmheightsgc," she captioned the Saturday, January 21, shots, which depicted the brunette beauty striking a post next to her gal pal, who was clad in white. While Leon first turned heads via modeling, she released her first single, "Lock&Key," this past August — though she insisted...
E! News

E! News

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

