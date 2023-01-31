Ellsworth’s Chance Mercier and Caribou’s Madelyn Deprey Win Big East Boy’s and Girl’s Player of the Week for 2nd Consecutive Week

Read full article on original website
MDI Girls Turn Back Upset-Minded Bucksport 46-34 [STATS]
The MDI Girls Basketball Team turned back an upset-minded Bucksport Golden Bucks Team, beating them 46-34 on Senior Recognition Night in Bar Harbor on Wednesday, February 1st. Bucksport led throughout the 1st Half. They led 8-5 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 16-10 at the end of the 1st Half. It wasn't until the 3rd Quarter that MDI took the lead, outscoring Bucksport 20-9 to lead 30-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
MDI Boys Fall to Presque Isle 57-47 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Presque Isle Wildcats went 8-12 from the free throw line in the 4th Quarter, turning a 3 point game (45-42) at the end of the 3rd Quarter into a 10 point victory over the MDI Trojans in Bar Harbor on Thursday, February 2nd on Senior Recognition Night. MDI led...
MDI Boys Hosts Presque Isle Thursday February 2
The MDI Boys Basketball Team will host Presque Isle on Thursday afternoon, February 2nd, with the game tipping-off at 5:30 p.m. The game might be a "must-win" for the Trojans, as they begin the day with a 5-10 record and sit in 12th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings, the final playoff spot. MDI has 2 more games remaining in the season, at Washington Academy on Saturday afternoon and at Ellsworth on Wednesday, February 8th.
Saturday’s Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championship Postponed to Monday
The Maine Principal's Association announced on Thursday, February 2nd that the Northern Maine Regional Cheering Championships that were scheduled for Saturday, February 4th at MDI High School have been postponed until Monday, February 6th and that they will now be held at Ellsworth High School. Due to the winter advisory...
“ESPN” Was at Bernard Parady Gymnasium Thursday Night
I knew that the MDI-Presque Isle Boys Game was a big one, because direct from Bristol, Connecticut via Mount Desert Island was the crack crew from ESPN!. They did it up right! They had a camera, a couple of different microphones, including a boom microphone and more. Jeff Zaman the Media Arts Teacher at MDI High School would do well to recruit these 7 to take his classes!
Ellsworth Girls Beat Hermon 70-36 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team beat Hermon 70-36 on Wednesday night, February 1st. Ellsworth led 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 35-28 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 50-27 at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Ellsworth was led by Grace Jaffray with...
Sumner Boys Fall to Searsport 47-31 [STATS]
The Sumner Boys Basketball team fell to the Searsport Vikings on Wednesday, February 1st, 47-31 in Searsport. The Vikings led 12-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner took the lead at the end of the 1st Half, 22-17, outscoring Searsport 14-5 in the 2nd Quarter. Searsport regained the lead in the 3rd Quarter 33-29, outscoring the Tigers 16-7.
MDI Girls vs. Bucksport Wednesday February 1
The MDI Trojans Girls Basketball Team hosts the Bucksport Golden Bucks on Wednesday night, February 1st. It will be Senior Recognition Night for Soren Hopkins-Goff, the lone senior on the 2022-23 team, as well as Seniors on the Indoor Track Team!. Soren Hopkins-Goff - Senior - 2022-23 MDI Varsity Girls...
Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]
The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st. Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Aroostook County Closings and Cancellations for Friday, Feb. 3
With forecasters calling for blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills on Friday and Saturday in northern Maine, schools and many other offices will close in the interest of public safety. Here are the latest closings and cancellations. This list will be updated frequently. Schools, Colleges, Universities. All Valley Unified Schools...
Boat ‘Runs Aground’ on High Street in Ellsworth Early February 1 [VIDEO]
How did your Wednesday start? It's guaranteed to be better than the unfortunate owner and trailer operator of this boat that landed on High Street in the early morning hours. According to the Ellsworth Police Department, the incident was reported at 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. According to Captain Troy Bires of the Ellsworth Police Department the boat fell off the trailer hitting a car. A plow then struck the boat and another car.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine
MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
Cold Tonight. Even Colder By The Weekend
Maine Senate Republicans gather to discuss education issues, parental rights in school systems. Orland residents to vote on new, $4 million fire department building Wednesday. Light snow overnight into early Tuesday. Temperatures falling throughout the day with sub-zero wind chills by the afternoon. Dangerously cold late week.
Pizza Restaurant in Ellsworth gives new meaning to ‘friendly competition’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - DragonFire Pizza in Ellsworth had a major piece of pizza-making equipment go down Saturday night, but managed to stay open thanks to some help from the competition. There are two things a pizza place can’t do business without: an industrial mixer for the dough and an...
Maine Firefighters Went Above and Beyond to Help a Woman in Need
This is the kind of story we need right now. Bangor Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 772 saw someone who needed their day turned around, so they did just that. Engine 1 in Bangor was coming back from a call when they saw an older woman slip and fall on Hammond Street hill. They pulled right over and ran to help her up. This is when they learned that she was headed to catch a bus at the new transit station on Court Street. So they escorted her making sure she got there safely. That's when they learned that she missed her bus to Brewer.
Coldest Lows Of The Season Possible Overnight
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to build into the region continuing to bring clear skies and breezy conditions to the region. Northwest gusts have been reaching up to 30 mph and will begin to taper off overnight with gusts that will only reach about 15 mph. This breeze factored in with some of our coldest lows so far this Winter season (-12° to 10°) will result in wind chill values in the teens and 20s below zero. This is only a taste of what is to come later in the week.
Maine man accused of stabbing man in Winslow pleads not guilty
WINSLOW (WGME) -- A Maine man accused of stabbing a man on a street in Winslow has pleaded not guilty. According to the Morning Sentinel, 21-year-old Justin Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Augusta. On January 18, police say Boucher repeatedly stabbed a 65-year-old man on LaSalle Street. Police...
Tim Hortons Main Street Bangor Expected To Re-Open Today
When they closed the Tim Hortons on Main Street in Bangor in late 2021, the sign said it was only temporary. And after over a year, deliveries were being made yesterday, and the word on the street is they are re-opening today. Tim Hortons has other locations in the area,...
Unique Glenburn House Sold, Will Soon Be a Dog Training Business
An experienced Bangor-area dog trainer will be opening a training facility soon after the owner purchased a unique property on Outer Broadway in Glenburn. You may recognize this house from an article I wrote in May when it was for sale. At the time, I said that it could be either an amazing house or a lucrative business location. Well, new owner Hallie Tyler is looking at the commercial side of the building and plans to open The Canine Coach Academy. I suggested, in the article, that it would be a great building for a daycare, but never imagined it as a facility for dogs. So I was thrilled when Lindsae Fish of the Young-Fish Team at NextHome Experience reached out and let us know about the sale and the awesome business that would be setting up shop in this beautiful building. She said that after 187 days on the market, the Glenburn property had found a new owner.
