WFMZ-TV Online
Where is the Latino Vote Headed in Pennsylvania?
Nationally, Latinos are flexing their growing political muscle. They now make up 11% of the U.S. House, for example. In Pennsylvania, however, Latino voters essentially sat out the last election. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, turnout in the state’s most heavily Latino districts was less than half that of 2020. Turnout was lower among white and black voters, too, but by much smaller margins – 20% fewer white and 36% fewer black voters.
Police seek identification of suspicious man
LOWER SALFORD, Pa. - According to the Lower Salford Police, the pictured person identified himself to a local resident as a police officer. The police do not recognize him. He was spotted on Bob Bea Lane on February 1st and 2nd, 2023. If you recognize this person or have any...
'High tech, high touch': LVHN cuts the ribbon to cutting-edge technology with new, innovative learning center
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - There are some exciting things going on at a health network in the Lehigh Valley. LVHN cut the ribbon Friday on its new Center for Healthcare Education, in Center Valley. Health care professionals say it's a dramatic upgrade in innovation and interactive experiences for learners. "If...
Reading vs. Wilson WL boys basketball, 02.02.23
Reading completes season sweep of Wilson West Lawn. Reading and Wilson going head-to-head in the Geigle for the final game of the season between these two. The Red Knights pulling off the sweep, 56-43.
