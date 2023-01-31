AG Yost’s Statement on Law Enforcement Training Funding Following “State of the State” Address

Read full article on original website
themountvernongrapevine.com
Ohio Community Colleges Praise Governor DeWine’s Executive Budget
COLUMBUS – February 1, 2023 – The Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) voiced appreciation for Governor Mike DeWine’s biennial state budget proposal, praising its strategic investments in education and workforce development. “At a time when Ohio’s economy is diversifying to compete in the modern economy, providing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio Auditor celebrates 100th criminal prosecution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor of State, Keith Faber, has called for increased training of government officials to detect and report suspected fraud and corruption in public offices. The call was made a day after the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) under Faber’s office closed its 100th criminal prosecution.
themountvernongrapevine.com
Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Support for More Than 900 Ohio Schools
(LAKEWOOD, Ohio) – February 2, 2023 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Governor DeWine made the...
Ohioans won’t see proposal requiring 60% of vote to amend constitution on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday to pose before voters on the May ballot a proposal making it harder to amend the state constitution. The lawmaker-led initiative to require 60% of voter support – as opposed to the existing simple majority of 50% plus one – to enact constitutional amendments failed […]
Will DeWine's Private School Vouchers Come at the Expense of Full Public School Funding?
DeWine announced his proposed budget would expand eligibility for the EdChoice private school voucher program to households at or below 400% of the federal poverty level.
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
JD Vance backs bipartisan legislation to address catalytic converter thefts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to address and reduce the thefts of catalytic converters. Vance - along with fellow Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) – introduced the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act. The...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost among GOP officials to warn CVS, Walgreens against sending abortion pills in mail
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost signed a letter sent to CVS and Walgreens arguing that the companies’ plans to send abortion pills through the mail is illegal under state and federal law. Yost joined 19 other Republican attorneys general in sending the letters, written after...
perrysburg.com
Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.
(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests
Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
acluohio.org
HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?
On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
Gov. Mike DeWine proposes sweeping spending plan to help Ohio children in State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine, in his State of the State address on Tuesday, laid out a wide-ranging spending plan to help Ohio children, from expanding childcare and children’s health care to providing more education funding from kindergarten to college. DeWine, speaking before a packed Ohio House...
CCS bus driver’s arrest prompts closer look at state’s Rapback system
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In Ohio, there’s an alert system that’s been in place since 2007 to alert school districts when a teacher or bus driver is arrested. It’s called the Rapback program. In the case of a Columbus City Schools bus driver, who was arrested on...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
Can you appeal your SNAP benefit reduction?
Many Valley residents who receive SNAP benefits are going to see a reduction beginning March 1.
cleveland.com
How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
wvxu.org
New Ohio law allows fracking under state land
Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this...
WKRC
'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
