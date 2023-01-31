ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AG Yost’s Statement on Law Enforcement Training Funding Following “State of the State” Address

Ohio Community Colleges Praise Governor DeWine’s Executive Budget

COLUMBUS – February 1, 2023 – The Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) voiced appreciation for Governor Mike DeWine’s biennial state budget proposal, praising its strategic investments in education and workforce development. “At a time when Ohio’s economy is diversifying to compete in the modern economy, providing...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ohio Auditor celebrates 100th criminal prosecution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Auditor of State, Keith Faber, has called for increased training of government officials to detect and report suspected fraud and corruption in public offices. The call was made a day after the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) under Faber’s office closed its 100th criminal prosecution.
themountvernongrapevine.com

Governor DeWine Announces School Safety Support for More Than 900 Ohio Schools

(LAKEWOOD, Ohio) – February 2, 2023 – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 900 additional schools will receive state funding support for physical safety and security upgrades as part of the latest round of Ohio’s K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Governor DeWine made the...
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
WKYC

Explaining the FirstEnergy bribery scandal as the Larry Householder trial continues: Legally Speaking with Stephanie Haney

CLEVELAND — Legal analysis: It's been called the most elaborate and extensive bribery scandal in the history of Ohio politics, with $60 million in bribes paid by FirstEnergy, one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, to influence legislation in Ohio to get their customers to bail out two failing nuclear power plants. And it extends beyond Ohio.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

JD Vance backs bipartisan legislation to address catalytic converter thefts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio U.S. Senator J.D. Vance is co-sponsoring a bipartisan bill to address and reduce the thefts of catalytic converters. Vance - along with fellow Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) – introduced the Preventing Auto Recycling Thefts (PART) Act. The...
perrysburg.com

Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted plan to cut one-third of Ohio Administrative Code

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted shared a new plan that, when complete, will eliminate nearly one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code (OAC) by targeting duplicative provisions, outdated sections and unnecessary requirements. Under the direction of Lt. Governor Husted, Ohio’s Common Sense Initiative (CSI) was tasked with identifying sections of the OAC that are no longer…
The Center Square

Ohio communities collect more law enforcement fines than most in U.S.

(The Center Square) – Ohio communities collected more fines and fees than local governments in nearly every other state, according to a new report. A Reason Foundation report that examined revenues generated through law enforcement by local governments, showed Ohio ranked seventh in the country in collecting the most fines and fees 2020. “The primary responsibilities of the legal system are to promote public safety and to provide for justice....
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests

Many Ohioans pay taxes for schools but don’t have school-age children. Their taxes are meant to fund quality public schools because having educated citizens is a public good. Sending their money to unaccountable for-profit, private, and religious schools is a terrible abuse. Compelling taxpayers to support private interests at the expense of public ones is […] The post Ohio cheats taxpayers and public schools by funneling money to unaccountable private interests appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
acluohio.org

HB 458: What Changed and Why Does it Harm Ohio Voters?

On January 6, Governor DeWine signed HB 458 into law, radically altering Ohio elections – and not for the better. This legislation contains many changes detrimental to election accessibility and thus the power of Ohio voters. The new anti-voter law:. Forces in-person voters to use an unexpired photo ID...
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio lawmakers miss cutoff to put 60% question on May ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio state lawmakers missed their deadline Wednesday for getting a measure on May ballots that would make it harder to amend the state Constitution. No action was planned on the deadline Wednesday. The resolution was a priority for some members of the fractured House Republican caucus and backed by GOP Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
cleveland.com

How dare they? Failed Senate candidate Mike Gibbons plans to punish disobedient House Republicans: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent his own $18 million last year running for the U.S. Senate. Now Gibbons plans to spend his fortune to defeat new Republican House Speaker Jason Stephens when he runs for reelection next year as well as the 21 Republican Ohio state representatives who teamed up with Democrats to elect Stephens. Why? We’re wondering on Today in Ohio.
wvxu.org

New Ohio law allows fracking under state land

Last-minute changes to a poultry bill during the Ohio General Assembly’s lame-duck session make it easier for companies to drill for oil and gas in state-owned land and parks. It also included language labeling natural gas as "green" energy. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill into law earlier this...
WKRC

'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
