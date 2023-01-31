Read full article on original website
Flood mitigation meeting held in Watertown (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Staffers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Omaha office were in Watertown Tuesday night to host a meeting on flood mitigation. The Corps launched a $1.8 million study last August on ways to hold back the Big Sioux River in the Watertown area during times of flooding.
Open house on flood reduction solutions on Big Sioux River being held tonight in Watertown
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A public open house is being held today at the Watertown Event Center to discuss potential solutions to reduce flood risks along the Big Sioux River in the Watertown area. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has initiated a feasability study with the goal of developing a flood...
Burglary and stolen vehicle in Watertown
On 02/02/2023 at approximately 0324 hours, the Watertown Police Department. responded to Dakotaland Credit Union at 1101 9th Avenue SE in Watertown, SD, for a. burglary alarm. Upon arrival, officers discovered the ATM had been burglarized. The suspects left a 2005 Blue Ford F250 behind at the scene. The suspects...
UPDATE: Watertown man wanted for assault and kidnapping turns himself in
WATERTOWN, S.D.–A Watertown man wanted for kidnapping and assault has turned himself in. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 24 year-old Deven Taylor Burgher (pictured) assaulted a woman at a residence in Florence on January 26th. Howell says after assaulting her, Burgher forced the woman into his vehicle, leaving...
NEW: Watertown man wanted on kidnapping, assault charges
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a Watertown man wanted for kidnapping and assault. Codington County Sheriff Brad Howell says 24 year-old Deven Taylor Burgher (pictured) assaulted a woman at a residence in Florence on January 26th. Howell says after assaulting her, Burgher forced...
