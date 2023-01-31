Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Chocolate Walk in Marshall Valentine’s Day Weekend
Downtown Marshall's Chocolate Walk is similar to a pub crawl only with chocolate. I haven't spent much time in Marshall, Michigan. But I have made it out to quite a few of Marshall's downtown shopping and holiday events in the recent past. The downtown area has a Hallmark movie feel to it. Especially when there's snow on the ground.
These 10 Michigan Tattoo Shops Are All Woman/Non-Binary Owned
Looking to get a new tattoo? There are plenty of shops out there that can make your vision come to life. But, if you're specifically looking for tattoo shops that are either owned by women or by those that are non-binary, there are actually lots of options in the state of Michigan.
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
Seams Sewing and Mercantile Opening New Shop On Gull Rd. In Kalamazoo
It SEEMS like we're going to have a new store that will come in clutch for the craft makers and clothes designers in the area, as a very popular sewing store, which is currently in Lansing, will be opening a shop on Gull Rd. in Kalamazoo. Seams Sewing and Mercantile has been a staple of Lansing and they recently announced they'll be making the move this spring:
At Least 4 Sleigh Rides You Can Enjoy in West Michigan
As a 34-year-old woman who mostly grew up in Florida, sleigh rides were always something I saw in movies and tv shows but, obviously, were not readily available in the Sunshine State. They always seemed so magical, though. As luck would have it, there are a few different places where...
Why Does Guy Fieri Hate Kalamazoo?
Guy Fieri is like the Nickelback of the Food World - People Love to Hate on him because it's the popular thing to do, but deep down, you KNOW he's awesome, and you wish you were as cool as him. I love him. I love Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. He...
GoPuff Says Go Fish To Kalamazoo
GoPuff is a mobile app that allows you to order delivery services to your location. Now, these delivery services were for snacks and other items that could be purchased from a convivence store. From all kinds of snacks and drinks to household items and medicine, if they had it you could buy it.
These Are The Businesses Kalamazoo Wants To Come To Our Area
There are a lot of awesome local businesses in Kalamazoo, but no matter how many you have you'll always have people who are in search of something new. We've been lucky enough to get a lot of cool businesses to come to the Kalamazoo area in 2022, but what are some other businesses you'd like to see come through the area? This is a question we asked our audience and they gave some pretty tasty replies.
Who Dumped an Apartment’s Worth of Trash at this Kalamazoo Park?
Well, this is disappointing. Recently, Will Haenni, a meteorologist for WWMT, went live on Facebook to show a dreadful sight at Spring Valley Park, one of Kalamazoo's largest parks. I follow Will Haenni on Facebook so, I happened to catch it. Unfortunately, Will had been tipped off by a couple of different sources, including the Kalamazoo River Alliance, that a giant pile of trash had been dumped at the park.
Mancino’s In Kalamazoo on Gull Road Re-Opening In Spring 2023
Some great news was hung on the door outside of Samuel Mancino's Pizza & Grinders at 3833 Gull Road in Kalamazoo, as it's been announced that they plan on re-opening their location sometime this spring in 2023. However, it seems that the former owners may have nothing to do with...
Take in the View From the Tallest Bar in Michigan
If you're not afraid of heights, you might want to add this Detroit bar to your bucket list. Allow me to introduce you to High Bar; the tallest bar in Michigan. Appropriately named, might I add. The Tallest Bar in Michigan is High Bar in Detroit. High Bar is nestled...
Here Are 5 Signs of Frostbite Every Michigander Needs to Know
Snow is one thing, but this bitter cold snap that Southwest Michigan has been experiencing chills me to the bone. Just because we Michiganders are used to dealing with cold snowy winters doesn't mean we have to like it!. Weather forecasters throughout the area say we can expect these below-freezing...
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
For Sale: Former Nuns’ Retreat on Saint Mary’s Lake in Battle Creek
What was once the most expensive home for sale in Battle Creek still sits on the market five years later. Located on the shores of Saint Mary's Lake, "White Gates" is an impressive estate that looks like something pulled straight from shows like Downton Abbey or The Crown. But you don't have to travel overseas to find a property as refined as this one!
Remembering Michigan’s Great Blizzard of 1978 45 Years Later
Do you remember what you were doing during the Great Blizzard of 1978 in Michigan?. The Kalamazoo Public Library shared a post last week commemorating the 45th anniversary of this blizzard:. The blizzard wasn't limited to the Kalamazoo area. According to kpl.gov, the storm spread across the Great Lakes region...
These Are Some Michigan Icons You Grew Up Watching
There are some great shows on today, but growing up in the 80s and early 90s was seriously a magical time. I had shows like Ren & Stimpy, Beavis & Butthead, and South Park, and although some may say those shows are disgusting, I'd like to say they helped shape my sense of humor. But this time period was also special because although there was a strong appeal to children, tv was reminiscent of the shows from "yesteryear."
42 Biggest Celebrities From Michigan
From action heroes to singers and even a U.S. President, Michigan has turned out some of our nation's biggest celebrities. It turns out that many of the celebrities we grew up watching, listening to, or rooting for may have grown up near us. I'm talking about huge stars like Robin Williams, Jeff Daniels, and Terry Crews.
The Cheapest And Best Oil Changes in Kalamazoo
The thing about getting an oil change is that the age-old saying, you can only pick two when discussing cheap, fast, and good. This rings true in Kalamazoo. 9/10 the cheapest route might not be good but it's fast, meanwhile, the fastest option might be good but not cheap, etc.
These Are The Most Irish Cities In Michigan
St Patrick's Day is the one day of the year that everyone wants to be Irish. The holiday is stuffed with Irish cuisine, wearing green, and slamming drinks until you've finally had enough. Although, if you are of Irish descent, this is just what some would call a "normal" day in your culture.
5 Affirmations For Michiganders Shoveling Snow for the 100th Time
The snow has the potential to be breathtakingly beautiful. From inside. In the heat. When you're not staring at a full driveway that needs shoveling. As you're trying to motivate yourself to leave the comfort of your cozy living room to face the task ahead of you, you might need some help.
WKMI
Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0