Medical Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 68.8 Billion by 2030 with Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges

As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Global Bone Densitometers market was valued at USD 730.18 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027); it is expected to reach USD 935.18 million by 2027. Some of the key factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe, increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and cystic fibrosis, the growing burden of the elderly population, rising number of products specific to bone densitometers in development with the scope of entering the market are expected to drive the Global bone densitometers market in the coming years. Some of the key market players operating in the bone densitometers market include General Electric, Hologic Inc., Xingaoyi Medical Equipment, Swissray, Echolight, Eurotec Medical Systems, Trivitron Healthcare, BeamMed, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica, OsteoSys Corp, CyberLogic, Oscare Medical Oy, L’Acn Srl., Shenzhen Xray Electric Co., YOZMA BMTech, Nanoomtech, FURUNO Electric, Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, and others.

2 DAYS AGO