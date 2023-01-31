Medical Imaging Market Size to Surpass US$ 68.8 Billion by 2030 with Regional Trends, Opportunities, Challenges

Read full article on original website
Telemedicine Market Size Worth USD 423 Billion at 22.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Telemedicine Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis By Service Type (Telenursing), Component (Software, Hardware), Deployment (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Application (Cardiology, Radiology, Dermatology) End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care) – Global Industry Size, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Share, Forecast till 2030. The telemedicine market was valued USD 67.3 Billion in 2021 and...
Wearable Medical Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 174.48 Billion at 27.1% CAGR by 2030 | MRFR
Wearable Medical Device Market Size, Trends By Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing, Patches), Device Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices), Application (Sports Academies and Fitness, Remote Patient Monitoring, Home Healthcare), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies, Online Channel, Hypermarkets) – Forecast till 2030. Wearable Medical Devices Market. Wearable Medical...
The Booming Market for Private Nursing Services: Opportunities and Challenges | growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031
What is the market size of private nursing services?. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global private nursing services market generated $415.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $848.7 billion by 2031. Market Size By 2031 USD 848.7 billion. Growth Rate CAGR of 7.5%
Fitness Apps Market Size to Garner USD 120.37 billion by 2030 | CAGR of 24.3%
The global fitness apps market was accounted for $13.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $120.37 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in emphasis on maintaining a healthy lifestyle, surge in awareness about diet-related diseases, and increase in use of smartphones, wearables, and tablets drive the global fitness apps market. However, technical issues in apps, the high cost of in-app purchases, and concerns regarding data security and strict regulation of data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements in AI and machine learning and increase disease prevalence of hypertension, cardiac problems, and obesity are expected to unlock new opportunities for the market players in the future.
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size to Accrue $569.72 Million, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type of Vaccine (Live Vaccine, Inactivated Vaccine, and Others), Species (Tilapia, Trout, Salmon, Shrimps, and Others), and Route of Administration (Injection Vaccines, Immersion Vaccines, and Oral Vaccines)”; the global aquaculture vaccines market growth is fuelled by development of novel vaccines, rising prevalence of infectious diseases in aquatic animals and growing aquaculture industry.
Healthcare Analytics Market Size to Hit $96.90 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global healthcare analytics market was estimated at $23.51 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $96.90 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in adoption of big data in healthcare organizations, rise in government initiatives to escalate the adoption of electronic health records (EHRs) among healthcare organizations, and growing pressure in the healthcare sector to curb unnecessary expenditure fuel the growth of the global healthcare analytics market. On the other hand, lack of skilled labors and high implementation costs restrain the growth to some extent. However, use of cloud-based analytics across various healthcare providers is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.
Chronic Cough Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 7.8% by 2027
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Chronic Cough Market Forecast to 2027″ Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Drug Class (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Decongestants, Combination Drug, Antibiotics, Acid Blockers, and Other Drug Class); Route of Administration (Oral, Injections, Inhalation, Other and Route of Administration); Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy) and Geography.
EEG Machines Market Size ($1.93 Billion by 2028) is Driven by Emergence of Neuromarketing – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “EEG Machines Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Integrated EEG and Portable EEG), Application (Disease Diagnosis, Sleep Monitoring, Anesthesia Monitoring, Trauma and Surgery, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Laboratories, and Others), and Geography”; the global EEG machines market size was valued at USD 990.26 million in 2020, and it is projected to reach USD 1,937.00 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Value Worth $21.85 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Glucose Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Glucometers, Lancets, Testing Strips, and Other Glucose Monitoring Devices) and End User (Homecare and Hospitals & Clinics)”; The glucose monitoring devices market size is estimated to reach USD 21.85 billion by 2027 from USD 12.62 billion in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during 2019-2027.
Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Share to Hit $13 Billion, Worldwide, by 2027 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Hematology Analyzers & Reagents Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Service (Hematology Products & Services, Hemostasis Products & Services, and Immunohematology Products & Services), Application (Anemia, Blood Cancer, Hemorrhagic Conditions, Infection Related Conditions, Immune System Related Conditions, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospital Laboratories, Commercial Service Providers, Government Reference Laboratories, and Research and Academic Institutes)”; The global hematology analyzers & reagents market size is projected to reach USD 13 billion by 2027 from USD 7.25 billion in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2020–2027.
Smart Pills Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 12.3% by 2028
According to our new research study on “Smart Pills Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Application, Disease Indication, and End User,” the smart pills market is expected to grow from US$ 4,019.30 million in 2021 to US$ US$ 9,061.29 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. Factors driving the smart pills market’s growth are the increase in strategic collaborations & partnerships on smart pills, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. However, the high cost of smart pills hampers the smart pills market growth.
Ontogenetic Market to Surpass US$ 677.8 Mn by 2030 With CAGR of 3.9% | Coherent Inc., Thorlabs Inc., Bruker Corporation, Laserglow Technologies
Globally, the market of ontogenic was priced at US$ 522.5 million in the year 2022 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 677.8 million by the end of the year 2030 at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2023 to 2030. Across the globe, the market for ontogenic is witnessing robust development owing to the rising incidence of neurological disease and rise in R&D and government inventiveness to inspire research. Furthermore, the advancements in technology in areas of ontogenesis and increasing elderly population across the world are anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, issues like lack of consciousness and high technology cost are anticipated to hinder the market of ontogenic.
Gene Editing Market is Expected to Reach $7.4 billion by 2031
The gene editing market refers to the commercial industry that provides products and services related to the manipulation of an organism’s genetic material. This can include the development of new gene editing tools and technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, as well as the sale of reagents, equipment, and services for conducting gene editing experiments. The gene editing market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the increasing demand for genetic modifications in research, agriculture, and medicine. Key players in the gene editing market include companies such as Editas Medicine, CRISPR Therapeutics, and Intellia Therapeutics.
Antifungal Drugs Market Expected to Grow US$ 13,997.4 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Antifungal Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Focuses Global Analysis by Infection Type (Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal Infection), Drug Type (Echinocandins, Azoles, Polyenes, Allylamines, and Others), Therapeutic Indication (Aspergillosis, Dermatophytosis, Candidiasis, and Others), and Dosage Form (Drugs, Ointment, Powder, and Others)
Dental X-Ray Market is Projected to Reach US$ 5,525.96 million by 2027
According to our latest study on “Dental X-ray Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Type, and Application,” the global dental X-ray market was valued at US$ 2,970.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5,525.96 million in 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2%during 2020–2027. The report provides trends prevailing in this market and the factors driving its growth along with those hindering it.
Global Bone Densitometers Market to Grow at a Moderate CAGR of 4.15% by 2027, Estimates DelveInsight
As per DelveInsight’s assessment, the Global Bone Densitometers market was valued at USD 730.18 million in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 4.15% during the forecast period (2022 to 2027); it is expected to reach USD 935.18 million by 2027. Some of the key factors such as the rising prevalence of osteoporosis across the globe, increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and cystic fibrosis, the growing burden of the elderly population, rising number of products specific to bone densitometers in development with the scope of entering the market are expected to drive the Global bone densitometers market in the coming years. Some of the key market players operating in the bone densitometers market include General Electric, Hologic Inc., Xingaoyi Medical Equipment, Swissray, Echolight, Eurotec Medical Systems, Trivitron Healthcare, BeamMed, Scanflex Healthcare AB, Medonica, OsteoSys Corp, CyberLogic, Oscare Medical Oy, L’Acn Srl., Shenzhen Xray Electric Co., YOZMA BMTech, Nanoomtech, FURUNO Electric, Osteometer MediTech, Inc. (OSI Systems, Inc.), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group, and others.
Healthcare Cyber Security Market Size to Garner USD 57.25 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 16.3%
Rise in number of cyber-attacks and increase in demand for cloud services drive the growth of the global healthcare cyber security market. Furthermore, regulatory and government policies that encourage the healthcare business to strengthen its security standards have a favorable impact on the growth of the healthcare cyber security market. Rise in digital dependence and industry 4.0 trends present new opportunities in the coming years. The global healthcare cyber security market generated $12.85 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $57.25 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 16.3% from 2021 to 2030.
Silver Wound Dressings Market Size to Hit USD 1.51 billion with Growing CAGR of 5.4% by 2031
Silver dressings are wound care products derived from ionic silver. These products release a steady amount of silver to the wound and provide antimicrobial or antibacterial action. Silver dressings may be used as primary or secondary dressings to manage minimal, moderate, or heavy exudate in acute and chronic wounds, including burns, surgical wounds, diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, and leg ulcers. It provides a broad range of antimicrobial activity, reduces infection, and alters metalloproteinases within wounds.
Root Canal Market Predicted to Reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028
According to our latest study on “Root Canal Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, and end-user,” the market is projected to reach US$ 1,388.29 million by 2028 from US$ 1,018.21 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Osteoarthritis Therapeutics Market : Analysis by Industry Experts
Osteoarthritis is described because the degenerative joint sickness brought on because of the breakdown of cartilage. It is one of the maximum not unusual place kinds of arthritis, which bring about continual ache. The carrying down of the cartilage, that is the protecting tissue gift on the ends of the bone, happens slowly and receives get worse over time. The knee, hands, and hip are suffering from osteoarthritis. The signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis are ache, stiffness, tenderness, inflammation, and lack of flexibility. This sickness is irreversible in nature, and medicine is suggested to lessen the ache and enhance the first-rate of life.
