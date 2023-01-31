Read full article on original website
Another Rochester Business Has Closed For Good
A bittersweet announcement about a Rochester, Minnesota business was shared on February 1st. Andy Smith with Gray Duck Theater announced that the location at 619 6th Ave. NW has officially closed. Unfortunately, we are announcing that Gray Duck Theater has officially closed. Thank you to everyone who made Gray Duck...
earnthenecklace.com
Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?
Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.
This Epic Bloody Mary Is Available For A Limited Time At Minnesota Bar
Road trip! A bar and restaurant with several locations in Minnesota + Wisconsin is featuring its 'Bloody Mary of The Month.' Holy cripes, I need to get there to try this. How could I forgive myself for passing this up?. This bloody mary features bacon-washed grey duck vodka, a smoked...
krocnews.com
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant
Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
KAAL-TV
Trailer park residents forced out of their homes
(ABC 6 News) – Residents of Bob’s Trailer Court and RV Park say they never received an official notice they had to leave after they were told they could stay, now their utilities have been shut off and their homes condemned. I guess if they were in this...
tourcounsel.com
Apache Mall | Shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota
Apache Mall is the largest enclosed shopping mall in Rochester, Minnesota. It was built in 1969 at the intersection of U.S. Route 52 and U.S. Route 14. The Mall's food court has had free Wi-Fi access provided by Charter Communications since January 2007. Apache Mall is owned and managed by Brookfield Properties, who acquired General Growth Properties in 2018. The mall's anchor stores are Scheels All Sports, Barnes & Noble, Macy's, and JCPenney. Boston Shoe & Boot Repair, Orangetheory Fitness, and Men's Wearhouse are junior anchors.
winonaradio.com
Proksch Transit
Now hiring Drivers for Rochester, Winona and LA Crosse areas. Send your resume to ProkschTransit@Yahoo.com or give them a call 608 457 2671 for more information. Leisurely drive through this beautiful area for a few hours a day, mornings and afternoons, making 22.70 an hour! Proksch Transit needs local delivery drivers fore Winona, Rochester and La Crosse. No CDL required. Full time, part time and substitute driving positions available. Semi-retired, okay too. Proksch Transit also provides an excellent pension plan with no employee matching contribution required, paid vacation and paid holidays.
winonaradio.com
Head Coach for the Winona State Womens Basketball Team, Ana Wurtz, Talks with the Winona Sports Network
(KWMN)- The Winona State Women’s Basketball team is gearing up for their home matchups this weekend with Augustana University, 19-3 (13-3) and Wayne State College, 10-10 (6-10). The Warrior Women snapped a four-game skid over the past weekend, sneaking by Northern State, 73-66. The following day, they fell to...
winonaradio.com
Accident in Winona Leads to Injuries
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 12:20 p.m. Winona Police was called to the scene for a motor accident involving two vehicles at the intersection of 5th and Main Street. Officers say that a vehicle was traveling westbound on 5th Street and ran a red light, striking another vehicle traveling on Main Street.
winonaradio.com
Minnesota State Study Shows Economic Impact from State Universities and Colleges
(KWNO)- Minnesota State and its system of 26 state colleges and seven universities released results of a study that estimated the economic impact of the schools. The Study found that Minnesota State College Southeast in Winona has an estimated annual impact of $88.3 million. For Winona State University, their estimated annual impact is at $420 million.
Governor Walz Appoints New Dodge County Judge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Governor Tim Walz has picked a successor for a retiring local judge. Walz has chosen Debra Groehler to serve as a District Court Judge in the Third Judicial District covering southeastern Minnesota. She will be replacing Judge Jodi Williamson at the Dodge County Courthouse in Mantorville.
Scam Impersonating Olmsted County Captain Reported in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam involving someone impersonating a captain in their office. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said Thursday morning that no one has reported falling for it so far, but cautions victims of scams often don’t report them out of embarrassment. The sheriff’s office also issued a warning about the scam on its Facebook page.
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested on Five Counts After Domestic Violence Incident
(KWNO)- On February 1 at 4:28 p.m. Winona Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 250 block of Franklin Street. Anthony Whiteside Jr. 35-years-old of Winona, was found outside of the residence, yelling, agitated and not answering any of the officers’ questions. Upon further investigation, officers found Whiteside...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Charged with Two Different Counts After Swinging Metal Bat at Police Officer
(KWNO)- A Winona man has been arrested on two different counts of assault after Winona Police Officers responded to a check welfare call on the 1000 block of Glen Echo Rd yesterday at 1:42 p.m. Officers responded to the scene where they were told from the reporting part that a...
