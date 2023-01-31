Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development offered a look at the three design proposals for the redevelopment of city-owned land in East Garfield Park. Three teams of developers responded to the city’s Request for Qualifications for redevelopment plans for four sites surrounding the intersection of North Kedzie Avenue and West Lake Street, Urbanize Chicago reported. The project will aim to create a mixed-use development around the Kedzie subway station.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO