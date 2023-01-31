ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skokie, IL

therealdeal.com

These developers are competing for the East Garfield Park site

Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development offered a look at the three design proposals for the redevelopment of city-owned land in East Garfield Park. Three teams of developers responded to the city’s Request for Qualifications for redevelopment plans for four sites surrounding the intersection of North Kedzie Avenue and West Lake Street, Urbanize Chicago reported. The project will aim to create a mixed-use development around the Kedzie subway station.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Thad Wong’s Lincoln Park teardown attempt draws neighborhood ire

Thad Wong is facing neighborhood backlash after he announced plans to demolish a 150-year-old home in Lincoln Park. Wong, the co-CEO of the Chicago area’s largest residential brokerage by sales volume @properties Christie’s International Real Estate, is facing neighborhood backlash after he announced plans to demolish a 150-year-old dwelling in Lincoln Park adjacent to his home, the Chicago Tribune reported.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Fern Hill eyeing big Old Town redevelopment

Nick Anderson’s Fern Hill Company has its eye on a historic corner of Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. The Chicago developer is planning what will likely be a tower at the northwest corner of West North Avenue and North LaSalle Drive, and working on incorporating other properties it already owns or has agreements with into a redevelopment proposal for the area.
CHICAGO, IL
therealdeal.com

Luxury sales volume slows down a bit

Chicago’s residential real estate market is beginning to show some cracks in the luxury sector. The metro area notched six sales at or above $4 million this January, down from eight sales in the same range last year, according to publicly available listing data. The sales cover both the...
CHICAGO, IL

