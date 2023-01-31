Rubio knocks DOJ for shielding information on classified documents from Congress

Elaine Chao, the former transportation secretary and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gave a response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks on her and Asian Americans. What Happened: “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation. He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans,” said Chao, reported Politico.

