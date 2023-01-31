Rubio knocks DOJ for shielding information on classified documents from Congress

Read full article on original website
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
The National Archives 'lied through its teeth' about Obama era classified documents: Mark Levin
Fox News host Mark Levin slammed the National Archives and other U.S. agencies for handling Biden's classified document stash like an 'administrative matter.'
Mike Pompeo says Trump had a 'nutty' plan for him to serve as both secretary of defense and secretary of state simultaneously: book
Trump told Mark Meadows that he wanted his secretary of state to "take on leading the department of defense as an additional duty," per Mike Pompeo.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
Trump's Racist Attacks Finally Elicit Reaction From Elaine Chao: 'He Doesn't Seem To Understand...'
Elaine Chao, the former transportation secretary and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gave a response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks on her and Asian Americans. What Happened: “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation. He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans,” said Chao, reported Politico.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Jan. 6 Special Counsel Looking Into Who Paid For Trump Officials' Lawyers: Report
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson previously testified that a Trump-connected lawyer encouraged her to remember as little as possible.
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas
Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
Aides of President Biden have made an exciting discovery: a second trove of classified documents has just been uncovered
President Biden's team has discovered classified documents in a separate location from the think tank office he occupied as Vice President. This news follows the discovery of another batch of classified documents during an earlier search.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
SEAN HANNITY: The self-proclaimed most transparent White House in history hid this discovery from you
Fox News host Sean Hannity reacts to new classified docs revelations revealing that the FBI searched the Penn Biden Center in mid-November in Tuesday's opening monologue.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers
It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
Matt Gaetz Repeatedly Asked About Trump Pardon in Intense 6-Minute Grilling
Despite several testimonies saying Gaetz asked for pardon in 2021, the Florida congressman denied ever seeking protection for himself.
JESSE WATTERS: It looks like Hunter Biden was peddling classified documents for cash
Jesse Watters weighs in on President Biden's classified documents debacle on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying he knew the FBI would continue to search his beach house.
White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline
President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
