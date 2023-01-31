ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rubio knocks DOJ for shielding information on classified documents from Congress

By Cami Mondeaux, Breaking News Reporter
Washington Examiner
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 3

Related
msn.com

Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation

Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
MARYLAND STATE
Benzinga

Trump's Racist Attacks Finally Elicit Reaction From Elaine Chao: 'He Doesn't Seem To Understand...'

Elaine Chao, the former transportation secretary and wife of Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), gave a response to Donald Trump’s racist attacks on her and Asian Americans. What Happened: “When I was young, some people deliberately misspelled or mispronounced my name. Asian Americans have worked hard to change that experience for the next generation. He doesn’t seem to understand that, which says a whole lot more about him than it will ever say about Asian Americans,” said Chao, reported Politico.
Washington Examiner

Classified documents: Top intelligence officials pressed for 'immediate compliance' on Biden and Trump sagas

Top Senators on the Intelligence Committee are demanding that Attorney General Merrick Garland and National Intelligence Director Avril Haines turn over all classified documents seized at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence and at the Penn Biden Center think tank, which housed records from Joe Biden's time as vice president.
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE
MSNBC

In Mar-a-Lago case, DOJ wins another dispute over Trump’s lawyers

It was about a month ago when Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago scandal effectively returned to its starting point, following an unfortunate legal misadventure. The former president filed an odd lawsuit, which led to an even stranger ruling from a Trump-appointed judge, followed by the appointment of a special master. Four...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Examiner

White House pressed on Biden physical exam after blowing past January deadline

President Joe Biden is traveling the country to tout his record and raise money before a likely 2024 reelection announcement after his State of the Union address next month. But amid Biden's own classified documents controversy, the White House is being pressed to also be transparent about the president's health since the oldest commander in chief would be 82 at his second inauguration should he secure another term next year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy