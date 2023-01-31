ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 20, arrested after performing sexual act outside Mount Pleasant 7-Eleven, report shows

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 2 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A 20-year-old man was arrested Monday for allegedly performing a sexual act on himself outside a Mount Pleasant 7-Eleven store.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to the convenience store off North Highway 17 just after 5:00 p.m. and met with a witness and the store’s manager.

The witness told officers that he had just picked his child and a friend up from school when they pulled into the gas station – one of the juveniles told his dad that “some guy” was performing a sexual act behind the building.

As they were leaving, the witness drove by and clearly saw the employee performing the act while sitting on a plastic bucket, according to a report from the police department.

The witness went inside the store to speak with a manager and explain what he saw. When the two went outside, the employee – later identified as Ty’Mone Ronald Mack – frantically stood up while pulling up his pants, the report said.

Mack reportedly apologized to both the witness and the store manager.

When Mack was detained by officers, he attempted to tell a fabricated story about dropping ash from a joint on his private parts and was checking for any injury, according to the report.

Mack later admitted that he wanted to use the restrooms inside the store but there were too many customers, so he went outside and engaged in the act instead. The man apologized to the officers and stated that he did not know why he did it.

Mack was arrested on a charge of indecent exposure. He was taken to the Al Cannon Detention Center.

