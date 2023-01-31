ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Ohio man, considered a serious danger to community, issued the most serious jail sentence

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

An Ohio Sheriff says one Ohio man, who the Sheriff labeled as a serious danger to the community, was issued the most serious jail sentence.

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office said after a drug investigation, a search warrant was issued on May 11, 2021 on 5th street in New Philadelphia where they found large amount of narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and 14 firearms, four of which were entered as stolen at the time.

On April 1, 2022, the Grand Jury charged William Gibbs on 11 counts which included two Major Drug Offender (MDO) specifications as a result of the search warrant that was executed at his residence.

On July 20, 2021, Gibbs was arrested during a traffic stop on an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Deputies say during the search a small quantity of narcotics was located on Gibbs. Deputies also say an area on the front dash was located that appeared to have been tampered with. After further investigation of the front dash area, a hidden compartment was located. Within the hidden compartment, a firearm was located along with drug paraphernalia and drug residue.

Additional narcotics were also located within the vehicle.

After Gibbs was transported to the Tuscarawas County Jail, the Jail Sergeant located additional narcotics that Gibbs was trying to conceal in his groin area after he was booked into the Jail.

On February 18, 2022, Gibbs was charged on nine counts by the Grand Jury as a result of the traffic stop.

On January 18, 2023, William H. Gibbs was sentenced by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Ernest for the July 20, 2021, incident. Judge Ernest sentenced Gibbs to serve 14 years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

On January 23, 2023, William H. Gibbs was sentenced by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Thomakos for the May 11, 2021 incident. Judge Thomakos sentenced Gibbs to serve 11 years to 16½ years in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

Both of the incarceration terms Gibbs received in Tuscarawas County will be served concurrently

