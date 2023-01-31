ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Top Democrat says McCarthy can't be trusted on debt ceiling pledges

By Virginia Aabram
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q3rez_0kXf95Lp00


D emocratic Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar (D-CA) said he doesn't trust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) promise not to touch entitlement programs in his effort to pair raising the debt ceiling with cuts to government spending.

Aguilar said he wants to see House Republicans' proposed budget cuts and touted his party's own commitment to keeping Social Security fully funded. On Wednesday, McCarthy will meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the brewing fight over the borrowing limit.

BIDEN RELEASES DEBT CEILING MEMO WITH TWO QUESTIONS FOR MCCARTHY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IHij9_0kXf95Lp00 (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Democratic Caucus Chair Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., flanked by Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference after a democratic caucus meeting on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Washington.


He characterized the Republicans at a Tuesday press conference as "team extreme" for seeking to "threaten and cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid," which prompted a question on McCarthy's vow not to touch the social programs.

"Well, he said he had the votes to be speaker as well," Aguilar replied. "And then we sat there for five days and continued to vote. So, I just don't know what to believe these days."

"If you want to protect Social Security and Medicare, that's fine," he continued. "But how about our veterans? How about Medicaid programs that go to the state? You can't balance the budget unless you address all of those, and I think they're going to have a tough time defending the cuts that they're going to have to make to those vital programs. We would welcome their pledge to protect Social Security, Medicare — I just don't know that we can believe them."

The White House released a memo similarly asking McCarthy precisely what he plans to cut from the budget before authorizing a debt ceiling increase. It asked, "Will the speaker commit to the bedrock principle that the United States will never default on its financial obligations?" and "When will Speaker McCarthy and House Republicans release their budget?"

McCarthy responded to the memo by saying he's not "interested in political games."

Over the weekend, he argued the cuts are necessary to address the country's mounting debts. “I want to find a reasonable and responsible way that we can lift the debt ceiling and take control of this runaway spending," he said on CBS's Face the Nation .

The Treasury Department announced earlier this month that it would enact "extraordinary measures" to keep up payments after the debt limit of $31 trillion was reached. The measures will run out in early June.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

McCarthy's negotiations for votes in the speaker's race with the conservative faction of his party included a deal to pair increases in the debt limit with spending cuts, though typically, Congress signs off on increases without any cuts to spending.

The move sets up a fiscal showdown between the Democratic-controlled Senate and White House and the Republican-led House of Representatives.

Comments / 8

howboutdat
2d ago

no we shouldn't we should trust the Democrats who got us to the debt ceiling three times in 2 years yeah let's do that that sounds more like it

Reply(1)
7
LocalGuy
2d ago

Why are Democrats opposed to reigning in reckless spending? Is it because it isn’t their money being wasted?

Reply(2)
5
Related
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
msn.com

In 2024, Republicans may regret McCarthy’s 2023 deal-making

Striking a deal with hard-line conservatives may have won Kevin McCarthy the House speakership, but some strategists are warning that the concessions he made may tank the Republican Party's shot in the 2024 elections by alienating moderate and suburban voters. McCarthy became House speaker in the early morning hours of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

‘Final’ warning: Jim Jordan threatens subpoenas for Biden administration officials

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) warned Biden administration officials to expect subpoenas if they don't cooperate with earlier requests for testimony and documents. Jordan's letters request information regarding some of House Republican's top investigative priorities. He first sent them last year but was told to renew his request...
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
273K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy