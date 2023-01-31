Read full article on original website
northernnewsnow.com
City of Duluth buys more road salt to keep up with extreme weather
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council approved almost $600,000 for the city to buy more road salt this season. The city requested $583,277 from the city council for granular road salt from Morton because “above normal snow fall totals have increased the need for additional road salt purchases,” the agenda item read.
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
WDIO-TV
Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth
Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It’s called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, “Both being...
boreal.org
Light snow, strong winds on Thursday
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 1, 2023. Some light snow is expected across the region tonight into Thursday morning. Accumulations should be fairly light, generally less than an inch. Breezy to strong northwest winds are expected as well tomorrow, with the strongest gusts along the North Shore, where a Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Sustainability Officer Receives Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Award
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth’s Sustainability Officer has received some special recognition for her leadership efforts. Mindy Granley was honored at the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards with the Individual Adaptation Award. She was recognized due to her work as she’s provided leadership, education, and implemented strategies at...
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin’ Hotdish Food Truck
DULUTH, Minn. — “Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it’s cold and it’s comforting,” said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin’ Hotdish. The Haulin’ Hotdish Food...
979weve.com
Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
FOX 21 Online
Cedar Coffee Company Brings Locals In On Cold Winter Days
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — What better way to warm up in this winter cold than to stop by a local coffee shop?. Tucked away in a cedar forest in Two Harbors is Cedar Coffee Company. The coffee shop offers not only various types of drinks, but ways to get outside with snowshoes and fire pits.
FOX 21 Online
Northern MN Counties Getting State Assistance For Dec. Storm Damage
Northland Minnesota counties hit hard by damaging heavy snow in December are getting disaster assistance from the state. St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln and Pine counties are all on the list. The state aid will help with clean-up and repair costs connected to the big storm between...
How Much Should You Pay When ‘Kitchen Tip’ Is On Restaurant Bill In Minnesota + Wisconsin?
Let me start by saying that my first jobs right out of high school were in Duluth restaurants. After starting as a busboy at the Old Country Buffet, I jumped ship and accepted a job at Orchards. Do you remember Orchards? It was located in the Miller Hill Mall, that...
FOX 21 Online
Minnesota – the Best State in the Country For Kids
Duluth, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz visited a classroom at Laura McArthur elementary today. Walz had been a teacher for nearly 20 years, and a state legislator for 12 He talked about his proposal, known as One Minnesota budget, which is designed to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
FOX 21 Online
Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions
SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it’s probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
FOX 21 Online
#7 UMD Women’s Hockey Aims to Get Back on Track in Mankato
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s team will look to get back on track after being swept by Minnesota this past weekend. The Bulldogs will hit the road to Mankato to take on a Mavericks squad they’ve gotten the best of the last three times they’ve faced them.
Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff
Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project
DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what’s going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Softball’s Season Debut Opens on the Road
DULUTH, Minn.- Despite the freezing temperatures outside, softball season is just around the corner. After a successful season on the diamond last year, the UMD softball team looks to bring that same level of intensity, but cranked up a few notches. The Bulldogs finished with 39 wins last season, one...
FOX 21 Online
Family Dog, Daughter Credited For Saving Duluth Home From Fire
DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth Heights man is crediting his 12-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the family’s 3-year-old lab, Dudley, for saving their home after the nearby garage went up in flames Wednesday night. “If she didn’t come down screaming, it would have definitely gotten to the house, and...
FOX 21 Online
Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief
Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. “Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp” said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp”
FOX 21 Online
UMD Football Signs 32 Seniors on National Signing Day
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team celebrated national signing day on Wednesday. A total of 32 seniors signed to the 2023 recruiting class. The most coveted postion for the Bulldogs was the defensive back position as they had 8 who signed. State wise, Minnesota was the lead dog with 16...
