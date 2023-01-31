ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

northernnewsnow.com

City of Duluth buys more road salt to keep up with extreme weather

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth City Council approved almost $600,000 for the city to buy more road salt this season. The city requested $583,277 from the city council for granular road salt from Morton because "above normal snow fall totals have increased the need for additional road salt purchases," the agenda item read.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Gichi Gami Apothecary open now in West Duluth

Jill Kari and Alice Jondal met years ago when they both worked for Lake Effect Vapor. They decided to open their own business focused on health, happiness, and harmony. It's called Gichi Gami Apothecary, and is part of the Spirit Valley neighborhood in West Duluth. Jondal explained, "Both being...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Light snow, strong winds on Thursday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • February 1, 2023. Some light snow is expected across the region tonight into Thursday morning. Accumulations should be fairly light, generally less than an inch. Breezy to strong northwest winds are expected as well tomorrow, with the strongest gusts along the North Shore, where a Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth's Sustainability Officer Receives Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Award

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth's Sustainability Officer has received some special recognition for her leadership efforts. Mindy Granley was honored at the 2023 Minnesota Climate Adaptation Partnership Awards with the Individual Adaptation Award. She was recognized due to her work as she's provided leadership, education, and implemented strategies at...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Knowing Your Neighbors: Haulin' Hotdish Food Truck

DULUTH, Minn. — "Hotdish has everything that you need as far as hitting all the food groups and also like I feel like hotdish is so Minnesota. And it's cold and it's comforting," said Rachael Morris, customer of Haulin' Hotdish. The Haulin' Hotdish Food Truck...
DULUTH, MN
979weve.com

Overnight Duluth Fire Destroys Garage

DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – Around 10:14 Wednesday night, the Duluth Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 4100 block of Chambersburg Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found a large garage that was nearly fully involved in fire. The garage was connected to a two story house by a vestibule.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Cedar Coffee Company Brings Locals In On Cold Winter Days

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — What better way to warm up in this winter cold than to stop by a local coffee shop?. Tucked away in a cedar forest in Two Harbors is Cedar Coffee Company. The coffee shop offers not only various types of drinks, but ways to get outside with snowshoes and fire pits.
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Northern MN Counties Getting State Assistance For Dec. Storm Damage

Northland Minnesota counties hit hard by damaging heavy snow in December are getting disaster assistance from the state. St. Louis, Aitkin, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Lincoln and Pine counties are all on the list. The state aid will help with clean-up and repair costs connected to the big storm between...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota – the Best State in the Country For Kids

Duluth, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz visited a classroom at Laura McArthur elementary today. Walz had been a teacher for nearly 20 years, and a state legislator for 12 He talked about his proposal, known as One Minnesota budget, which is designed to make Minnesota the best state in the country for kids.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Brutal Wind Chills Mean Brutal Firefighting Conditions

SUPERIOR, Wis. – With wind chill temperatures at 30, 40 or 50 below zero, it's probably safe to say nobody likes that type of weather, especially firefighters. The dangerous conditions happened just two days ago for Superior firefighters who were fighting brutally cold air during the Wasabi restaurant fire on Tower Avenue.
FOX 21 Online

#7 UMD Women's Hockey Aims to Get Back on Track in Mankato

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women's team will look to get back on track after being swept by Minnesota this past weekend. The Bulldogs will hit the road to Mankato to take on a Mavericks squad they've gotten the best of the last three times they've faced them.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Duluth Restaurant Owner Shares Frustrations On Poor Tipping For Staff

Things have been different in the last few years in the restaurant business. COVID-19 really turned things upside down, causing some restaurants to close and many people to leave the food service industry. Even three years since the beginning of the pandemic, businesses are struggling with worker shortages. Inflation has caused problems for restaurant owners with food prices, equipment prices, and also paying more competitive wages to attract workers. It's just been a tough few years for restaurants and their staff.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Highway 53 Interchange Project

DULUTH, Minn.– The Minnesota Department of Transportation continues to try and keep drivers and the community up-to-date on what's going on. Another camera has been added to the project site, and is available on the DOT website. During an online briefing today, the department said the project has also been fairly safe so far, with injuries to workers kept to a minimum.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

UMD Softball's Season Debut Opens on the Road

DULUTH, Minn.- Despite the freezing temperatures outside, softball season is just around the corner. After a successful season on the diamond last year, the UMD softball team looks to bring that same level of intensity, but cranked up a few notches. The Bulldogs finished with 39 wins last season, one...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Family Dog, Daughter Credited For Saving Duluth Home From Fire

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth Heights man is crediting his 12-year-old daughter, Zoe, and the family's 3-year-old lab, Dudley, for saving their home after the nearby garage went up in flames Wednesday night. "If she didn't come down screaming, it would have definitely gotten to the house, and...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Downtown Safety Addressed by Duluth Police Chief

Duluth, Minn. — When downtown business leaders talk about Safety issues in the downtown area one of the major concerns is with the parking ramps. Police chief Mike Ceynowa has heard the concerns and seen the reports, and he now had some good news. "Interstate parking, beginning Monday, February 13, we got a firm date yesterday, is going to bring an enhanced security presence to the Tech ramp" said Police Chief Mike Ceynowa. "Two officers on, 24/7, in the Tech Ramp. Once the Tech ramp becomes stabilized, they will move down to the Hart ramp"
FOX 21 Online

UMD Football Signs 32 Seniors on National Signing Day

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD football team celebrated national signing day on Wednesday. A total of 32 seniors signed to the 2023 recruiting class. The most coveted postion for the Bulldogs was the defensive back position as they had 8 who signed. State wise, Minnesota was the lead dog with 16...
DULUTH, MN

