ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Fortune

Gen Z and millennials are rejecting consumer culture on TikTok and ‘de-influencing’ to protect their money

Whether they have 100 followers or 100,000, it seems like everyone on TikTok is trying to sell you something. “Get Ready With Me” videos are a staple on the platform, in which the creator provides the affiliate details of every cream and tube of mascara they use and every item of clothing they wear that day in an impressive form of brand recall. “Sunday Reset” videos are filled with mentions of vacuums, surface cleaners, and the trendiest sponge to buy to make a home sparkle—and by extension, your life better.
Fortune

We are tech founders and investors who pivoted to (profitable) impact investing. Now we’re sharing the secret to our success–and encouraging others to copy it

Over the past two decades, the Arctic has lost about a third of its winter sea ice volume. The world is on fire, both figuratively and literally. Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, for years considered the world’s most important climate goal, now seems like only a distant possibility. The world is heating up, causing sea levels to rise and land to dry out. The planet is losing 7.4 million more acres of trees every year to forest fires compared with 2001. That’s a huge and devastating leap in just over 20 years.
Phys.org

Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated

While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
Gochi Ez

Here Are The Colors To Avoid For A Job Interview

Of course, the right color of clothing during a job interview is not decisive.But colors do have more influence than you think.Because employers have to decide in half an hour to an hour whether or not you are the right person for the job, the first impression counts more than in other situations.
thepennyhoarder.com

No Experience Required for This Job With Benefits at Red Ventures

Red Ventures, a digital media company, is hiring a customer experience professional in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming. This is a full-time remote position, and your schedule will fall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EST weekdays, plus a rotating Saturday...
GEORGIA STATE
Pete Lakeman

American nightmare; They paid $20,000 for jobs and green cards only to be chaperoned to stores, and eat frozen rice

For $20,000 each, 500 Indian men were promised green cards and good jobs in the United States. In a conspiracy that spanned from Mumbai to Mississippi, the men watched as their dreams turned into never-ending nightmares. Instead of green cards, they received temporary H-2B visas. Recruited to repair oil rigs in the Gulf Coast, their employer International Signal, “forced them to work round-the-clock shifts and to live in squalid work camps, where they were fed frozen rice and moldy bread.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy