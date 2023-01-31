LEESBURG, Fla. – The Harris Chain of Lakes has the honor of kicking off the 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southern Division. This year, a full field of 260 boats will lead the charge, with pros and Strike King co-anglers from Florida to Canada ready to take on the challenge. To start, the weather is nearly perfect with no fog and calm and warm conditions. It feels like someone is going to catch a giant off a bed today.

