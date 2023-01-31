Read full article on original website
Simmering resentments at Winter Garden’s Garden Theatre have caught fire
Conflict between the board and the artistic staff has set various segments of the local arts scene against each other
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
villages-news.com
The Villages Fashionistas to host spring market Friday at Rohan Recreation Center
The Villages Fashionistas will host their spring fashion market Friday at Rohan Recreation Center. The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and will feature jewelry, accessories, clothing, purses and makeup. Admission is free and the event is open to all.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
A Final Farewell To The Original Villages High School Gym!
Well this is it folks, the final regular season game ever will be played Saturday Night at The Villages Original High School! The Buffalo get ready to say farewell to the original facility and hello to a brand new state of the art complex in mid 2023!. The final regular...
villages-news.com
Edna Wilder
Edna Wilder, age 94, passed away January 30, 2023 while under the care of Cornerstone Hospice at Serenades Memory Care Assisted Living in The Villages, Florida. Edna was born August 13, 1928 in Woods Mills, New York, one of nine children of the late Frank Allen and Martha Tooly Pitts. She is predeceased by her husband, Charles H. Wilder, Jr. (Herb), son Reginald, and grandson James Tanner. She is survived by daughters Nancy Cummings (James), Pamela LaLonde (Joseph), Susan Tanner (Timothy), and son David (Lois), 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, brother Franklin (Shank) Pitts, sisters Janice Rodriguez, Sandra Pitts, and Patricia Pattison Wood.
villages-news.com
Fowl flocking to feast on fish at pond being drained in The Villages
Birds are flocking to the water near the Village of Ashland and so are some onlookers. For nearly a week, water has been drained from the Ashland Pond, which is located behind the postal station. A pump has been running to drain water from the pond so that a pipe...
League of Extraordinary Dining to Open Food Hall in Tavares
“We are still in the early stages, but we are definitely moving forward with the project,” Walker explains. “We hope to convert this old train depot into a humbly-sized food hall and taproom.”
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Big Horse Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who has worked with horses all his life made his way to the horse capital of the world. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about Rudy Helmuth and his horse ranch.
WCJB
Ocala food truck owner meets with Guy Fieri, teases ‘secret projects’
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Food Network star Guy Fieri met with more people from Ocala in the last week to offer wisdom to a popular barbecue food truck just months after gifting pies to the police department. In a Facebook Post, Big Lee’s - Serious About Barbecue shared a photo...
villages-news.com
Mark Stephen Doggett
Mark Stephen “Steve” Doggett passed in peace at the age of 66 on January 27th, 2023. Steve was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jim and Anee Marie Brown. He was a dear friend and loving husband of Stacia Doggett. Loving father and stepfather of Ray Moses (Dawn), Stephen Doggett (Carolyn) and Grant Doggett. “Diddy” was the proud grandfather of Raelynn and Randy Moses and James and Julia Doggett. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
villages-news.com
The Villages obtains permit for interior demolition of Rialto Theater
The Villages has obtained a permit for interior demolition of the Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. The permit was issued this week by the Town of Lady Lake. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood in May, will be moving from La Reina building at Spanish Springs to the shuttered movie theater.
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
villages-news.com
Fox Squirrel On Hogeye Pathway In The Villages
This fox squirrel stopped his busy day to pose for a photo at Hogeye Pathway in The Villages. Thanks to Armand Riendeau for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Day 1 rolls at the Harris Chain
LEESBURG, Fla. – The Harris Chain of Lakes has the honor of kicking off the 2023 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats Southern Division. This year, a full field of 260 boats will lead the charge, with pros and Strike King co-anglers from Florida to Canada ready to take on the challenge. To start, the weather is nearly perfect with no fog and calm and warm conditions. It feels like someone is going to catch a giant off a bed today.
mountdorabuzz.com
Lollygaggers Sports Pub & Grill opens in historic Eustis location
Filling a sprawling space in the heart of historic downtown, a new sports bar and restaurant opened last month in Eustis, marking the fourth location for the family-owned Florida chain. . The new Lollygaggers Sports Pub and Grill in downtown Eustis is a 10,800 sq. ft. building with a rich...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Harris Chain shows out with a big weigh-in
LEESBURG, Fla. – Two bags over 27 pounds and a bunch more in the 20s is a pretty good way to get the year rolling in the Southern Division. Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats at the Harris Chain of Lakes was certified fresh, and if you like big Florida bass, you’ve come to the right place.
villages-news.com
Lidia Filippino Dukes
Lidia Filippino Dukes, 96, passed away peacefully at her home on January 28, 2023 with her family by her side. Lidia was born on July 27, 1926, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Quinto and Alvira Filippini. She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness and loved attending services with her friends. Lidia was...
villages-news.com
Pamela Peterson
Pamela M. Peterson, 78, passed away December 25, 2022 from cancer. Pam was born in Farmington, Maine. She lived in Bonita Springs, Florida for 17 years and moved to The Villages, Florida, in 2007. Pam was very active in Bonita Springs where she taught line dancing, along with her husband Dennis, for 10 years. After moving to The Villages she started The Maine Social Club.
Vacationing boy’s life saved after 9-hour brain surgery at Arnold Palmer hospital
A boy on vacation with his family in Orlando was rushed to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children after a life-threatening incident.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Florida
FLORIDA - If you're traveling to Florida, there are many all-you-can-eat buffets in Florida to choose from. There's Villa de Flora in Kissimmee and Shinju Japanese Buffet in Miami,. There's also the Crystal Buffet Hibachi and Grill in Melbourne. Read on for some recommendations.
