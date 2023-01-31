ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration

“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Democrats Trying To Add New State

D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6

Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
