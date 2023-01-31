Read full article on original website
Related
Judge convicts Pa. woman who yelled Pelosi threats at Capitol riot
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to br
Doug Mastriano misses Senate vote, skips Josh Shapiro’s inauguration
“A bigger issue is he's chosen not to come in on a voting day, that he's missing votes. That's not a good trend for politics. It's not a good trend for governing." Josh Shapiro was sworn in as governor on Tuesday before a crowd that included both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. Notably absent was the man he defeated for the job: State Sen. Doug Mastriano.
Fetterman gets plum Ag Committee seat, co-sponsors assault weapons ban bill
“Agriculture is a huge economic driver in Pennsylvania, and I’m excited to keep fighting for our farmers and their families,” Fetterman said in a statement.
CAPITOL ROUNDUP: Fetterman co-sponsors four bills in first week in U.S. Senate
WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman this week co-sponsored legislation to expand access to critical health care services, combat gun violence by getting assault weapons off streets, improve wages for Federal employees, and provide DC citizens proper representation in Congress. “I was proud to hit the ground running in...
Washington Examiner
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Gov. Shapiro Did Something This Morning That Only Two of His Gubernatorial Predecessors Have Done
Early this morning, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took action on a high-profile matter that every single former Commonwealth governor has sidestepped but two. Ryan Deto explained in Trib Live.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
The first Democrat emerges to take on Josh Hawley
Lucas Kunce ran unsuccessfully in 2022. He thinks he has a better shot this time around.
CoinDesk
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Democrats Trying To Add New State
D.C. statehood has been a topic of controversy for several years in American politics, as Democrats have continued to try and put forward the measure, arguing that the nearly 700,000 people that life there are entitled to a voice in Congress, whereas Republicans argue that the move to add the District of Columbia as a state is only to add another blue vote to the table.
“This is a Republican mess”: Progressives warn Democrats not to cut a speaker deal with GOP
This article originally appeared at The Young Turks. Used by permission. At least two progressive groups tell TYT that House Democrats shouldn't make any deal with Republicans to help them elect a speaker, even a unity candidate. The reason: Any guarantees Republicans offer may not stick, given the GOP's inability...
Republican who defied Trump tapped to oversee Pennsylvania elections
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Pennsylvania's newly elected Democratic Governor Josh Shapiro has named a Republican who resisted former President Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud to oversee the battleground state’s elections.
Senate Republican leaders introduce bills restricting Biden's SPR authority as WH threatens veto
The top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee introduced bills Tuesday that would curb President Biden's authority over the nation's oil stockpiles.
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
msn.com
Reps. Greene, Gosar lost committee seats over extremist comments. Under McCarthy, they’re back.
Two Republican lawmakers who were previously expelled from House committees over their extremist or violent remarks have been given committee assignments again, days after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) won the gavel. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will be seated on the Homeland Security Committee and Rep. Paul A. Gosar...
Republican majority in the House will be like a tank steamrolling Democrats | Opinion
Opinion cartoon by Jack Ohman.
msn.com
Former DC Metropolitan Police Department officer Michael Fanone says it's 'disgraceful' that only one GOP congressman appeared at a Capitol Hill event commemorating January 6
Michael Fanone blasted the scant GOP attendance at a Jan. 6 remembrance ceremony at the Capitol. "It's an embarrassment for their party, and it's disgraceful behavior," he told CNN's Jake Tapper. Multiple outlets reported that Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick was the only GOP lawmaker at the Friday event. Former DC Metropolitan...
Republican hardliners, George Santos shun White House welcome for new Congress
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Embattled Republican freshman U.S. Representative George Santos skipped his invitation to a White House reception on Tuesday evening and appears to have been joined by several hardline newcomers in snubbing President Joe Biden.
Comments / 1