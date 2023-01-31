ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWT

Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
BEATRICE, NE
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced in connection to Council Bluffs standoff

6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle. A swath of trees OPPD wants to cut down to replace an aging power structure is causing electric reactions from landowners. Keeping mental health in check following traumatic events. Updated: 7 hours...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter

Semi crash on I-80 Updated: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:11 PM UTC. A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours. Shooting arrests.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday identified the man killed after firing shots in a west Omaha Target a day earlier. According to the OPD news release, Joseph Jones, 32, of Omaha, had purchased the semi-automatic rifle at Cabela’s four days before walking into the Target store near 180th Street and West Center Road with it on Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 3 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout

6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln. Updated: 36 minutes ago. The controversial "Parental Bill of Rights" was discussed with the unicameral's education committee Tuesday.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

OPD Chief: Police shot active shooter at west Omaha Target

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid an area in west Omaha near a Target location at 180th Street and West Center Road. The update came about an hour after dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store at 11:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Target shooting: 'It was really frantic and really scary'

Dozens of Omaha Police officers arrived at a Target store in west Omaha just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Police respond to a report of shots fired at a west Omaha target. Omaha...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy