WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: Law enforcement aware suspect had history of mental health issues
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As more details emerged about the gunman killed after wreaking havoc on employees and shoppers as he was firing inside a West Omaha SuperTarget, many are questioning how he was able to obtain a firearm. Shoppers were welcomed back to the store Thursday morning at 10...
WOWT
Council Bluffs Police say all 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man in custody
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police confirmed Thursday that all seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery in the death of Tucker Dobberstein, 19, of Fremont, Neb., on around 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at a Council Bluffs apartment.
WOWT
Woman wrongly convicted in Beatrice 6 murder case dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman who was one of six people wrongly convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woman has died. Kathleen “Kathy” Gonzalez of York died on Jan 10. while visiting Greeley, Colorado, according to her obituary. She was 62-years-old. “She faced...
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
WOWT
Omaha man sentenced in connection to Council Bluffs standoff
6 News spoke to family members of Joey Jones, the man killed after entering Target with a rifle.
WOWT
West Omaha Target store reopens after shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Target store in west Omaha reopened its doors Thursday morning, two days after an armed man firing shots in the store was killed by an Omaha Police officer. The Target located near 180th and West Center Road told 6 News they would reopen at 10...
WOWT
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
WOWT
Police identify 7 suspects in murder of Fremont man found dead in Council Bluffs apartment
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police said three of seven suspects in the killing of a 19-year-old about a month ago were in custody, and asked for the public’s help in locating the other four. The seven suspects, all of them from Council Bluffs, are each facing...
WOWT
Omaha Police release images of Target store shooter
A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of freezing drizzle around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday, and shut down the interstate between Shelton and Wood River for about 24 hours.
WOWT
PHOTOS: Police identify man shot dead by OPD after terrorizing west Omaha Target store
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday identified the man killed after firing shots in a west Omaha Target a day earlier. According to the OPD news release, Joseph Jones, 32, of Omaha, had purchased the semi-automatic rifle at Cabela’s four days before walking into the Target store near 180th Street and West Center Road with it on Tuesday.
WOWT
Two Omaha Police officers shot, third person killed
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday.
WOWT
SCENE VIDEO: Many police respond to west Omaha Target store
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday.
WOWT
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday.
WOWT
Chaplain programs available for police, families after officer-involved shootings
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Most never discharge their firearm in the line of duty. But Jeff Kaiser says those who have chosen to walk in the profession of law enforcement must prepare for the harsh reality. So for starters, his job is to make sure an officer involved in a...
WOWT
Three Millard elementary schools put on lockout
6 News has learned more about the background of the man shot and killed by Omaha Police at a storage facility Monday night. "Parental Bill of Rights" committee hearing held in Lincoln.
WOWT
Woman loses more than $50,000 in internet pop-up scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a woman fell victim to an internet pop-up scam where she lost more than $50,000. According to LPD, last week a 66-year-old man called police to report a fraud. Police said the man explained that his 85-year-old mother fell for an...
WOWT
Chaplains available for first responders and their families following traumatic events
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights."
WOWT
OPD Chief: Police shot active shooter at west Omaha Target
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police on Tuesday afternoon were asking the public to avoid an area in west Omaha near a Target location at 180th Street and West Center Road. The update came about an hour after dozens of police officers were dispatched to the store at 11:59 a.m. after reports of shots fired in the store. A heavy police presence was seen at the location shortly after noon.
WOWT
Omaha Target shooting: 'It was really frantic and really scary'
Dozens of Omaha Police officers arrived at a Target store in west Omaha just after noon on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
