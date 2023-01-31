Read full article on original website
Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse just keeps losing money, as Meta's Reality Labs division posts a loss of $13.7 billion for the year
Reality Labs, the business and research unit of Meta that focuses on the metaverse, reported a loss of $4.28 billion in its most recent quarter.
Kotaku
Facebook's VR Division Lost $13.72 Billion In 2022
Facebook’s parent company, Meta, is having a decent day today after beating revenue and user activity forecasts for its final fiscal quarter of 2022. But its VR division isn’t helping the company make money. In fact, it’s costing the company billions in losses. While it’s true that...
TechCrunch
Thrive Capital believed to be leading new multibillion-dollar investment in Stripe
TechCrunch reported last week that Stripe was seeking to raise $2 billion but the number could actually be closer to $2.5 billion to $3 billion, according to reports from The New York Times and The Information. In an unusual twist, Stripe is believed to be raising new funds to, as The Information reported, “address the issue of expiring restricted stock units for some of its veteran employees—and a massive employee tax bill that will likely come with it.”
Facebook Messenger Could Be Draining Your Phone, According to This Whistleblower
If true, the whistleblower's claims could confirm a popular online theory.
We finally know whom FTX owes money to: Wall Street elite, Big Tech, airlines, and many more
Newly unsealed bankruptcy documents revealed thousands of creditors to whom FTX owes money after the once-mighty crypto exchange collapsed in November.
The New York Times, Stanford University, Coinbase and Netflix are among FTX's laundry list of creditors, court filing shows
A wide range of companies made it on the 116-page list of creditors that Sam Bankman-Fried's failed crypto exchange owes money to.
Microsoft bets big on ChatGPT creator OpenAI with new investment
Ending weeks of speculation about possible investment from Microsoft, Open AI has confirmed that the Bill Gates co-founded company has entered into a 'multi-year, multi-billion dollar' agreement to extend its partnership, a press release said. The financial details of the transaction remain under wraps. With this new investment, OpenAI will...
CoinDesk
Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Had Around $1.4B Cash at End of 2022
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX had around $1.4 billion in cash as of the end of 2022, according to an interim financial update filed on Wednesday. The figure is around 19% higher than the $1.2...
Binance and Mastercard Team to Tap Into Brazilian Crypto Market
Mastercard has teamed with Binance to tap into the crypto company’s popularity in Brazil. The companies announced Monday (Jan. 30) they had launched a prepaid card in the South American country, one of Binance’s ten largest global markets. “The Binance card is part of the company’s ongoing efforts...
CoinDesk
Crypto Investors Can Purchase Bankruptcy 'Put Options' to Protect Funds on Binance, Coinbase, Kraken
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bankruptcy-focused investment firm Cherokee Acquisitions has started offering what it calls “put options” to crypto investors to protect their funds on crypto exchanges Binance, Coinbase and Kraken in the event of a bankruptcy, CoinDesk learned Wednesday from the company.
decrypt.co
Coinbase Bull Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF Has Best Month Ever
Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) came roaring back in January, notching a partial bounceback from its tumultuous time in 2022. Shares of the exchange traded fund closed out the month at $39.93, a near 28% increase from the end of December, marking its best monthly performance since launching in 2014.
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Love Coinbase Stock
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Is the Ultimate Insurance Policy: Cathie Wood
Bitcoin is the greatest form of defense against wealth confiscation and an insurance policy for the developing world, according to ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood. The investor—a longtime bull for the crypto industry—stands by her $1 million Bitcoin price target, believing the asset presents opportunities for wealth preservation to the rich and poor alike.
cryptopotato.com
Another Crypto Exec Leaves: Argo Blockchain’s CFO Resigns
Alex Appleton is the latest cryptocurrency executive who stepped down from his position. One of the leading bitcoin miners – Argo Blockchain – announced that its CFO and Executive Director Alex Appleton resigned from his position. Several other crypto (or related) executives have abandoned their posts during the...
Coinbase NFT halts artist drops as 24-hour trading volume barely reaches $100
Monthly NFT trading volumes—even after crashing 97% from their January 2022 peak—still figure in the hundreds of millions of dollars, but not on the platform built by Coinbase, the second-largest crypto exchange after Binance. Recent data shows that trades over the past 24 hours on Coinbase NFT have amounted to $149 after hovering around $108 for much of Thursday.
u.today
Crypto Exchange Kraken Leaving Abu Dhabi
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, prominent cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has decided to leave the Abu Dhabi market. Scaling back its operations in the MENA region appears to be one of its cost-cutting measures. Transactions in Dirham, the official currency of the United Arab Emirates, are no longer available....
Kotaku
AI-Generated Seinfeld-Like Twitch ‘TV Show’ Is Peak Absurdity
There’s always something to watch on Twitch, whether that’s your fave musicians talking about video games or your fave streamers discussing politics. Now your choices include an absurd, often nonsensical Seinfeld-like show that runs 24/7/365 and is generated on the fly using artificial intelligence. Welcome to the future of TV, maybe?
Kotaku
T-Pain Changed Music Forever, Now He's Coming For Twitch
2016 was T-Pain’s Twitch channel’s inaugural year, and it’s also the first time Pain remembers getting trolled. “At the time, my music career was kind of on a downward spiral,” he says during our Zoom call this Monday. “People were coming into my chat and telling me stuff like, ‘You’re only streaming because you don’t have any more music money.’ It wasn’t true, but it kind of hit home because I was thinking that same shit.”
nftevening.com
ToastPunk Launches Crypto Toast and Becomes a Binance Partner
Crypto Toast, an automated $ETH buying and selling dapp, hit the market in January 2023 and captured Binance’s attention. After close to a year of testing and development, ToastPunk NFTs holders can now enjoy “plugging-in” their NFT coupled with $BUSD in their own Binance account. Users can accrue 0.8-1.2% daily returns from automatic crypto trades made by the proprietary Crypto Toast algorithm.
cryptonewsz.com
Coinbase clarifies Drops halt, says NFT Marketplace will operate as usual
Coinbase has published a tweet through its official Twitter handle to clarify an issue that has been circulating within the community. According to the clarification, Coinbase is merely pausing Creator Drops for a while to focus on other features and tools. This does not mean that the platform is shutting down the NFT marketplace.
